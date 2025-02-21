How to solo defeat White Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Is it possible to solo defeat White Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids? Yes, it is. However, there are a bunch of conditions that must align for this feat to be achievable. White Kyurem will make its Pokemon GO debut on February 21, 2025, at the in-person GO Tour Unova events in New Taipei City and Los Angeles. Here, it will be available over the weekend from February 21 - 23. After this, the critter will appear worldwide on March 1 and 2, 2025, during GO Tour Unova: Global.

Ad

This article highlights the counters you need and the conditions that must be fulfilled for you to solo defeat White Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counter and strategy to solo defeat White Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

At the outset, Level 50 Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe and Level 50 Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere are the best choices to solo defeat 5-star White Kyurem raids in Pokemon GO.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

White Kyurem in the anime (Image via TPC)

However, the specific conditions under which each of these creatures is viable are different. Mega Rayquaza leverages White Kyurem's Dragon-type weakness. Therefore, it is strong against movesets that don't have Blizzard. It is also viable only when the weather is windy.

Ad

Mega Lucario, on the other hand, exploits White Kyurem's weakness to Fighting-type moves. Cloudy weather is necessary for Mega Lucario strategies to work. Additionally, the raid boss cannot have Fusion Flare or Focus Blast as its Charged Attack. In fact, avoiding Blizzard movesets is also recommended, though Mega Lucario can handle some combinations.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds

Only when you meet the aforementioned conditions, can you solo defeat White Kyurem in Pokemon GO using Mega Rayquaza or Mega Lucario. Note that you will be using only one of these creatures as the attacker. When it reaches low health or faints, you must pause the battle and bring it back to full health.

Ad

To make sure you don't get kicked out of the lobby and end up wasting extra time, keep a couple of backup 'mons in your party. Additionally, play in a place with stable internet so that technical glitches don't hamper your attempt.

If you don't want to solo defeat White Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, check out our Pokemon GO White Kyurem raid guide for advice on tackling the creature as a group.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨