Pokemon GO Hoopa form change guide

Changing Hoopa's form in Pokemon GO will let you access both versions of the Mythical creature — Confined and Unbound. The former was released as part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in September 2021, while the latter has been available since November 2021.
Starting February 15, 2025, Hoopa Unbound will be available through 5-star raids that allow remote participation. The day also marks the first time players who did not complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research can perform Hoopa's form conversion in Pokemon GO.
This article covers everything you need to know about converting Hoopa Confined into Hoopa Unbound and vice versa.
How to change Hoopa's form in Pokemon GO
To turn Hoopa Confined into Hoopa Unbound in Niantic's mobile game, you must press the "Change Form" button in the storage menu while possessing 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust.
To switch the Unbound form back into the Confined form, you have to spend 10 Candy and 2,000 Stardust.
All Hoopa in your collection, irrespective of whether you received it from the Special Research, Elite Raids, or 5-star raids, will follow the same pattern when it comes to changing its form.
Everything you need to know about Hoopa's forms in Pokemon GO
Hoopa's Confined form is a Psychic- and Ghost-type. It has the following stats and attributes:
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 187
- Stamina: 173
- Max CP: 3,797
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Psybeam, Psychic, and Shadow Ball
Unbound Hoopa is a Psychic- and Dark-type. Its stats and attributes are as follows:
- Attack: 311
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 173
- Max CP: 4,530
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Psychic, and Shadow Ball
