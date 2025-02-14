Pokemon GO Hoopa form change guide

Changing Hoopa's form in Pokemon GO will let you access both versions of the Mythical creature — Confined and Unbound. The former was released as part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in September 2021, while the latter has been available since November 2021.

Ad

Starting February 15, 2025, Hoopa Unbound will be available through 5-star raids that allow remote participation. The day also marks the first time players who did not complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research can perform Hoopa's form conversion in Pokemon GO.

This article covers everything you need to know about converting Hoopa Confined into Hoopa Unbound and vice versa.

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to change Hoopa's form in Pokemon GO

Both forms of Hoopa (Image via TPC)

To turn Hoopa Confined into Hoopa Unbound in Niantic's mobile game, you must press the "Change Form" button in the storage menu while possessing 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Ad

Trending

To switch the Unbound form back into the Confined form, you have to spend 10 Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide

All Hoopa in your collection, irrespective of whether you received it from the Special Research, Elite Raids, or 5-star raids, will follow the same pattern when it comes to changing its form.

Everything you need to know about Hoopa's forms in Pokemon GO

Hoopa's Confined form is a Psychic- and Ghost-type. It has the following stats and attributes:

Ad

Attack: 261

261 Defense: 187

187 Stamina: 173

173 Max CP: 3,797

3,797 Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion

Astonish and Confusion Charged Attacks: Psybeam, Psychic, and Shadow Ball

Also read: How to solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Unbound Hoopa is a Psychic- and Dark-type. Its stats and attributes are as follows:

Attack: 311

311 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 173

173 Max CP: 4,530

4,530 Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion

Astonish and Confusion Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Psychic, and Shadow Ball

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨