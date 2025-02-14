Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day takes place at 2 - 5 pm local time on February 15, 2025. On this day, this powerful Mythical Pokemon will make its 5-star raid debut, limited to only Elite raids so far. This means players worldwide can access this creature freely for the first time in the game.

This article will tell you everything to know about preparing for the Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day with the best tips and tricks for the event.

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day: Features and bonuses

Features

Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO will appear in all Gyms around you as a 5-star raid boss. Each of these raids will last for 30 minutes. This means you can fight approximately six Hoopa Unbound at a single Gym over the course of the three-hour event.

This event will also allow all trainers to convert their Hoopa Unbound into Hoopa Confined and vice versa for the first time.

Bonuses

Hoopa Unbound will appear more frequently in five-star raids.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).

The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Friday, February 14, at 5 pm PST to Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8 pm PST.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day

The following things will help you make the most out of the event:

Build a strong team: The raid boss is strong. Check out our Pokemon GO raid guide for its weaknesses and best counters.

The raid boss is strong. Check out our Pokemon GO raid guide for its weaknesses and best counters. Get together with friends: Events like this are best enjoyed with friends. However, if you plan on going on your own, you can manage if you have high-level counters. Here's how to solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Events like this are best enjoyed with friends. However, if you plan on going on your own, you can manage if you have high-level counters. Here's how to solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO 5-star raids. Purchase the Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day Ticket: Hoopa Unbound is one of the strongest creatures in the game. This event is a fantastic opportunity to collect its Candy and find a high-IV variant and having the ticket will go a long way.

