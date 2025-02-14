How to get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO is one of the most powerful Mythical creatures, known for its high attack stat and dual Psychic/Dark typing. It is one of those Pokemon where trainers must first obtain Hoopa Confined and transform it into its Unbound form. Hoopa Unbound has made appearances in special raids and research tasks in Pokemon GO, giving players multiple chances to obtain it.

However, certain limitations apply, such as Hoopa being untradeable. Many players also wonder whether they can catch a shiny version. As such, here’s everything you need to know about acquiring Hoopa Unbound in GO.

How to get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO

Hoopa Unbound as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Transform Hoopa from Confined to Unbound

To get Hoopa Unbound, you must first have Hoopa Confined in your collection. Hoopa Confined was originally available through the "Misunderstood Mischief" Special Research in 2021 and has returned in some limited-time events since then.

Once you have Hoopa Confined, you can change its form into Hoopa Unbound using the following steps:

Open your Pokemon storage and select Hoopa Confined.

Tap the "Change Form" option.

option. Spend 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust to transform it into Hoopa Unbound.

and to transform it into Hoopa Unbound. If you wish to revert it back to Hoopa Confined, you’ll need 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

2) Raid battles

Hoopa Unbound is occasionally available in 5-star raid battles. Niantic recently announced that Hoopa Unbound will be available as raid boss on February 15, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This Pokemon is usually an incredibly strong boss with a huge health bar, so make sure to bring a team with Bug- and Fairy-type counters.

3) Research tasks

Hoopa Confined has occasionally been available as a reward for Special and Timed Research tasks. While there are no confirmed upcoming research events featuring Hoopa, it’s possible Niantic may reintroduce it in future events. Keep an eye on seasonal announcements and updates for new ways to obtain Hoopa Confined.

Can Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Hoopa Unbound and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, a shiny version of Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO is not currently available, and neither is Shiny Hoopa Confined. Since Mythical Pokemon often take a long time before their shiny versions are released, it may be a while before we see Shiny Hoopa in the game.

For now, focus on obtaining Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO through Elite Raids or research tasks and enjoy its powerful moveset in battles. Players should stay tuned for future updates from Niantic regarding Shiny Hoopa’s potential debut.

