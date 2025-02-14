Is the Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day Ticket worth it?

The Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid is soon hitting the game with a 5-star boss. Hoopa Unbound is one of the most unique Mythicals in the game, boasting an incredibly high base Attack stat and a dual Psychic/Dark typing. While it may not yet be a top-tier attacker, it's still a solid-performing creature and a prized trophy for collectors.

Ad

Trainers will soon have the opportunity to challenge Hoopa Unbound in 5-star raids during the upcoming Raid Day event on February 15, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. However, is the special event ticket worth purchasing? Let’s break down the event details and bonuses to help you decide.

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day: Free vs event ticket

Hoopa Unbound as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Event general bonuses

Ad

Trending

Hoopa Unbound will appear more frequently in 5-star raids.

Trainers can earn up to five extra free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs, for a total of seven.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Friday, February 14, at 5 pm PST to Saturday, February 15, at 8 pm PST.

What does the Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Ticket offer?

For $5 USD (or the local equivalent), Trainers can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses:

Ad

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of 15)

Increased chance of receiving Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

These bonuses will be active only during the event period, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on February 15. Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Tickets can also be gifted to other friends at Great Friends level or higher, but all purchases are final and cannot be refunded or bought with PokeCoins.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Competitive viability of Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound

Hoopa Unbound has an impressive 311 base Attack stat, even surpassing Mewtwo. However, it falls short of being a top-tier raid attacker due to a few limitations. As a Psychic-type, it lacks access to Psystrike, making it weaker than Mewtwo in this role.

As a Dark/Ghost-type, it is held back by Astonish as its fast move, which significantly lowers its damage output. Despite these drawbacks, Hoopa Unbound is still a strong addition to any team.

Ad

In PvP, Hoopa Unbound struggles in the Ultra League due to its low bulk, making it as fragile as Gengar but without the useful resistances to compensate. Its slow and awkward moveset further limits its viability.

In the Master League, it performs slightly better since it can withstand Mewtwo’s Psystrike, but its lack of durability and useful resistances keep it from being a standout option.

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Ad

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day Ticket's worth: Final verdict

Hoopa Unbound Raid Day Ticket bonuses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ticket's value largely depends on how much you plan to raid. If you’re someone who enjoys raiding frequently, the extra Raid Passes are a great deal already, as they provide a higher raid volume for less money than regular Premium Battle Pass purchases.

Ad

The double Stardust and bonus XP are also great incentives for players looking to grind resources.

If its signature move, Hyperspace Fury, gets introduced in the future, Hoopa Unbound’s value could skyrocket; however, until then, it remains a solid but not essential raid boss.

If you’re a dedicated raider or looking to stock up on Stardust, XP, and Rare Candy XL, then the ticket is a good investment. However, if you’re only interested in Hoopa Unbound for its battle performance, you may want to wait until it receives an improved moveset.

Ad

Also read: How to solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨