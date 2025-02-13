Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide is a must-have for trainers wishing to take down this Mythical Pokemon on its second appearance in the game. After a limited-access Elite Raid outing in 2022, Hoopa Unbound will be back as a 5-star raid boss from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on February 15, 2025, as part of the Raid Day event.

This Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide discusses the creature's weaknesses and the best counters to take it down.

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid weaknesses

Hoopa Unbound's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO?

Hoopa Unbound is a Psychic- and Dark-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it takes super-effective damage from Bug- and Fairy-type moves. The former deals 256% damage, while the latter deals 160%.

Hoopa Unbound's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Hoopa Unbound has the following stats:

Combat Power: 57,305

57,305 Attack: 311

311 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion

Astonish and Confusion Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Psychic, and Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound can be challenged both in person and using Remote Raid Passes by (at most) 20 trainers at the same time. The fight will end when you knock out the raid boss or the 300-second timer runs out.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raids

Hoopa Unbound (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raids are Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Scizor, and Mega Gardevoir with their STAB movesets.

Best Bug-type counters to Hoopa Unbound

Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Genesect (any form) with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Best Fairy-type counters to Hoopa Unbound

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness

Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

To find the best counters of each of these types in your collection, use the following search strings:

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Can you solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO?

Hoopa Unbound is relatively frail and is doubly weak to Bug-type attacks. It can be taken down by a single trainer. Check out our guide on how to solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid catch CP and shiny availability

Hoopa Unbound shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

The CP of the Hoopa Unbound spawn will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 2,197 - 2,289 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,197 - 2,289 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Foggy): 2,746 - 2,862 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raids?

No weather boost: 2,289 CP

2,289 CP Weather boosted (Windy or Foggy): 2,862CP

Can Hoopa Unbound be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny Hoopa Unbound is not available in Pokemon GO.

