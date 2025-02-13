Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide is a must-have for trainers wishing to take down this Mythical Pokemon on its second appearance in the game. After a limited-access Elite Raid outing in 2022, Hoopa Unbound will be back as a 5-star raid boss from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on February 15, 2025, as part of the Raid Day event.
This Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide discusses the creature's weaknesses and the best counters to take it down.
Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO?
Hoopa Unbound is a Psychic- and Dark-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it takes super-effective damage from Bug- and Fairy-type moves. The former deals 256% damage, while the latter deals 160%.
Hoopa Unbound's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Hoopa Unbound has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 57,305
- Attack: 311
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Psychic, and Shadow Ball
Hoopa Unbound can be challenged both in person and using Remote Raid Passes by (at most) 20 trainers at the same time. The fight will end when you knock out the raid boss or the 300-second timer runs out.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raids
The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raids are Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Scizor, and Mega Gardevoir with their STAB movesets.
Best Bug-type counters to Hoopa Unbound
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn
- Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Genesect (any form) with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
Best Fairy-type counters to Hoopa Unbound
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness
- Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
To find the best counters of each of these types in your collection, use the following search strings:
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
Can you solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO?
Hoopa Unbound is relatively frail and is doubly weak to Bug-type attacks. It can be taken down by a single trainer. Check out our guide on how to solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.
Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid catch CP and shiny availability
The CP of the Hoopa Unbound spawn will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 2,197 - 2,289 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy or Foggy): 2,746 - 2,862 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raids?
- No weather boost: 2,289 CP
- Weather boosted (Windy or Foggy): 2,862CP
Can Hoopa Unbound be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Shiny Hoopa Unbound is not available in Pokemon GO.
