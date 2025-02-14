Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Knowing Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound's best moveset is crucial for piloting this creature to success. It was introduced via Elite Raids back in 2021 and will appear as a 5-star Raid Boss on February 15, 2025. It is a Psychic- and Dark-type critter that can be obtained either by capturing one from raids or changing Hoopa Confined's form in Pokemon GO.
This article covers Hoopa Unbound's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the creature's viability in PvP and PvE battles as well as its best counters.
Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound best moveset
Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Shadow Ball
Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Psychic
Is Hoopa Unbound good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO PvP
The only GBL format Hoopa Unbound is remotely viable in is the open Master League. Even here, it struggles to find too much success. While the creature boasts a massive Attack stat and has only two weaknesses, its relatively low bulk holds it back.
Hoopa Unbound has the potential to become a fantastic closer. However, to do so, it needs a faster-charging Fast Attack. The addition of Hyperspace Fury — its signature move — might also be helpful, depending on its stats.
Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO PvE
Hoopa Unbound can be a great Psychic-type attacker for raids. However, it is outshone by a bunch of Mega Evolutions and Mewtwo. It cannot defend Gyms but it can provide you offensive assistance in this arena as well.
Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Hoopa Unbound can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:
- Astonish
- Confusion
This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Dark Pulse
- Shadow Ball
- Psychic
Base stats
- Attack: 311
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 173
- Max CP: 4,530 (4,584 with Best Buddy boost)
Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound's strengths and weaknesses
Hoopa Unbound has only one resistance:
- Psychic
The creature is weak to the following types of attacks:
- Bug
- Fairy
The types that Hoopa Unbound can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:
- Ghost
- Psychic
- Poison
- Fighting
You can learn more about type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Best counters to Dhelmise in Pokemon GO
Master League counters: Dragonite, Rhyperior, Complete Forme Zygarde, Xerneas, Origin Forme Giratina
PvE counters
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn
- Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness
- Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
