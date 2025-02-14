Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Knowing Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound's best moveset is crucial for piloting this creature to success. It was introduced via Elite Raids back in 2021 and will appear as a 5-star Raid Boss on February 15, 2025. It is a Psychic- and Dark-type critter that can be obtained either by capturing one from raids or changing Hoopa Confined's form in Pokemon GO.

Ad

This article covers Hoopa Unbound's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the creature's viability in PvP and PvE battles as well as its best counters.

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound best moveset

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse and Shadow Ball

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Confusion

Confusion Charged Attacks: Psychic

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day preparation guide

Ad

Trending

Is Hoopa Unbound good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO promo (Image via TPC)

Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO PvP

Ad

The only GBL format Hoopa Unbound is remotely viable in is the open Master League. Even here, it struggles to find too much success. While the creature boasts a massive Attack stat and has only two weaknesses, its relatively low bulk holds it back.

Hoopa Unbound has the potential to become a fantastic closer. However, to do so, it needs a faster-charging Fast Attack. The addition of Hyperspace Fury — its signature move — might also be helpful, depending on its stats.

Ad

Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO PvE

Hoopa Unbound can be a great Psychic-type attacker for raids. However, it is outshone by a bunch of Mega Evolutions and Mewtwo. It cannot defend Gyms but it can provide you offensive assistance in this arena as well.

Also read: How to get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Hoopa Unbound can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Ad

Astonish

Confusion

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Dark Pulse

Shadow Ball

Psychic

Base stats

Attack: 311

311 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 173

173 Max CP: 4,530 (4,584 with Best Buddy boost)

Also read: Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound raid guide

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound's strengths and weaknesses

Hoopa Unbound type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hoopa Unbound has only one resistance:

Ad

Psychic

The creature is weak to the following types of attacks:

Bug

Fairy

The types that Hoopa Unbound can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:

Ghost

Psychic

Poison

Fighting

You can learn more about type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Dhelmise in Pokemon GO

Master League counters: Dragonite, Rhyperior, Complete Forme Zygarde, Xerneas, Origin Forme Giratina

Also read: How to solo defeat Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Ad

PvE counters

Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Escavalier with Bug Bite and Megahorn

Vikavolt with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness

Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨