Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Hoopa Unbound Raid Day in Pokemon GO will not only bring the titular Pokemon in five-star raids but also make significant changes to how trainers interact with the Pokemon in-game. Furthermore, players will get to enjoy event bonuses and be able to pick up the event-exclusive paid ticket.

We have gathered all the available information on the Hoopa Unbound Raid Day event below.

Pokemon GO Hoopa Unbound Raid Day Event Overview

Date, time, and event bonus

Hoopa Unbound Raid Day takes place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are

Hoopa Unbound will appear more frequently in five-star raids.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of seven).

The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Friday, February 14, at 5:00 p.m. PST to Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PST.

Event Ticket

Pokemon GO trainers can pick up the Hoopa Unbound Event Ticket for US$5.00 (or equivalent pricing tier for the player's local currency). The exclusive bonuses stays are

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 15).

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

50% more XP from Raid Battles.

2× Stardust from Raid Battles.

Hoopa Form Change update

With the Hoopa Unbound Raid Day, Niantic is lifting the restriction from changing Hoopa's form. Earlier, trainers needed to have to complete the Mischief Unbound Special Research to get the option for changing forms. That will no longer be the case with the upcoming event. Niantic also confirmed that trainers will be able to transfer Hoopa Unbound to Pokemon HOME with this event.

