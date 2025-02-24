What is Black Kyurem's Freeze Shock Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's recent in-person celebration of the yearly GO Tour event has brought news of new Adventure Effects coming to the popular mobile game. Each new fusion coming with the debut of Black and White Kyurem has its own respective Adventure Effect, much like what has been done for yearly events prior.

Black Kyurem's Freeze Shock Adventure Effect is one that can prove to be particularly useful. Black Kyurem has also shown to be one of the best Ice-type Raid Battlers in Pokemon GO at the moment, so many players may choose to keep one in their collection.

Here is everything to know about Freeze Shock's new Adventure Effect.

Explaining Freeze Shock's Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO

Freeze Shock makes catching Pokemon much easier (Image via Niantic)

Freeze Shock is a move that fills the area with ice upon activation. This ice freezes wild Pokemon in place, stopping them from moving during encounters. This makes wild Pokemon much easier to catch, leaving players to only worry about timing their Poke Ball throw.

The freezing effect also makes catching Pokemon through auto-catching accessories easier as well, with Niantic officially confirming that this effect is compatible with these devices. It is also important to know that Freeze Shock replaces Kyurem's Glaciate attack when fused, so only Kyurem with Glaciate will be capable of using this effect.

Freeze Shock is not free to activate. Much like other Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO, players need to have candies and stardust to activate this effect and extend its duration by 10-minute increments. This effect costs 5,000 stardust and 5 Kyurem candies to activate.

Is Freeze Shock a good move in Pokemon GO?

Freeze Shock is one of the strongest Ice-type attacks in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Freeze Shock is an astronomically powerful move in Raid Battles, having a base power of 160. This move also has a cooldown of 1.5 seconds, so Black Kyurem is capable of firing off strong and consistent burst damage. This move paired with Black Kyurem's access to Dragon Tail makes Black Kyurem the ultimate counter for Dragon-type Raid Bosses.

Freeze Shock works much differently in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League, having a base power of 120 and costing 60 energy to use. It also has the secondary effect of lowering the target's attack stat. This is considerably less useful than its counterpart, Ice Burn, which lowers the target's defense stat.

Overall, Black Kyurem seems to be the form that Niantic geared toward Raid Battles, having impressive coverage against some of the strongest Raid Bosses in the game along with great damage numbers. That said, Freeze Shock in particular seems to be much less helpful for PvP battles.

