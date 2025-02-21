Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Will Kyurem caught from 5-star raids know Glaciate?

Kyurem caught from 5-star raids during Pokemon GO Tour Unova will know Glaciate, but there's a slight caveat. There are two versions of the event — the ticketed in-person events in New Taipei City and Los Angeles to be held from February 21 - 23, 2025, and the global version to be held on March 1 and 2, 2025. Depending on which one you attend, which Kyurems know Glaciate will vary.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about Glaciate's availability from 5-star raids during Pokemon GO Tour Unova.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Which Kyurems will know Glaciate during Pokemon GO Tour Unova?

Black and White Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Trainers attending the in-person Pokemon GO Tour Unova events in New Taipei City and Los Angeles can rest assured, as every Kyurem they capture from 5-star raids will know Glaciate. This means that whether you fight Black Kyurem raids or White Kyurem raids won't affect Glaciate's availability in any way. The only difference in rewards will be the kind of Fusion Energy you receive.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds

Trainers outside New Taipei City and Los Angeles — as well as those without tickets but inside these cities — will have to wait until 10 am local time on March 1, 2025. This is when GO Tour Unova: Global kicks off in their region, and they gain access to the "It’s Not Over Yet" Special Research story.

In this research quest, trainers must choose between the Black (Reshiram) and White (Zekrom) path. Doing the former means the Kyurem you capture from Pokemon GO Black Kyurem raids will know Glaciate. On the other hand, if you choose the White path, you'll have to beat Pokemon GO White Kyurem raids to get the base version of the creature with its signature moves.

Ad

Why is a Kyurem with Glaciate important during Pokemon GO Tour Unova?

Getting a Kyurem that knows Glaciate is important. Only when you Fuse such a version of the creature with Zekrom or Reshiram will you get a Black or White Kyurem that knows Freeze Shock and Ice Burn, respectively.

Unfusing the creature will give you back two Pokemon as they were. This means that Kyurem will retain Glaciate, and you can repeat the process again.

Ad

Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

Can Kyurem learn Glaciate in Pokemon GO using Elite Charged TM?

Yes, it is possible to teach Kyurem Glaciate using an Elite Charged TM. However, you should aim to catch one that knows the signature move.

Elite Charged TMs are quite rare and should only be used as a last resort.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨