A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Research: Pokemon GO Shiny Meloetta tasks and rewards

A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Research is a paid Pokemon GO questline that provides trainers a chance to encounter Shiny Meloetta. It became available with the Road to Unova event. Trainers can pick it up for US$4.99 from Monday, February 24, at 10 am local time to Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 6 pm local time.

Ad

We will add more information for this Masterwork Research's tasks and rewards as they become available over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Pokemon fans are eagerly waiting for the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents 2025, with a host of new Z-A leaks coming around.

How to complete Pokemon GO Shiny Meloetta

Masterwork Research? A Dazzling Aria tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

A Dazzling Aria - Step 1 of 7: Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research

Catch 151 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 648 XP

Catch 100 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region - 648 XP

Catch 135 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 648 XP

Catch 107 Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 648 XP

Catch 156 Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region - 648 XP

Rewards: 10x Reshiram Candy, 10x Zekrom Candy, Shiny Meloetta T-shirt Avatar Item

A Dazzling Aria - Step 2 of 7: Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research

Ad

Catch 50 Normal-type Pokemon - 15x Snivy Candy

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokemon - 15x Tepig Candy

Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days - 15x Oshawott Candy

Rewards: 1x Incense, 30x Ultra Ball, 1x Rare XL Candy

A Dazzling Aria - Step 3 of 7: Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research

No information is available now.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also Read: How to get Meloetta in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨