A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Research: Pokemon GO Shiny Meloetta tasks and rewards

A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Research in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Research is a paid Pokemon GO questline that provides trainers a chance to encounter Shiny Meloetta. It became available with the Road to Unova event. Trainers can pick it up for US$4.99 from Monday, February 24, at 10 am local time to Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 6 pm local time.

We will add more information for this Masterwork Research's tasks and rewards as they become available over the next few weeks.

How to complete Pokemon GO Shiny Meloetta

Masterwork Research? A Dazzling Aria tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

A Dazzling Aria - Step 1 of 7: Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research

  • Catch 151 Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region - 648 XP
  • Catch 100 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region - 648 XP
  • Catch 135 Pokemon originally discovered in the Hoenn region - 648 XP
  • Catch 107 Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 648 XP
  • Catch 156 Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region - 648 XP
  • Rewards: 10x Reshiram Candy, 10x Zekrom Candy, Shiny Meloetta T-shirt Avatar Item

A Dazzling Aria - Step 2 of 7: Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research

  • Catch 50 Normal-type Pokemon - 15x Snivy Candy
  • Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokemon - 15x Tepig Candy
  • Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days - 15x Oshawott Candy
  • Rewards: 1x Incense, 30x Ultra Ball, 1x Rare XL Candy

A Dazzling Aria - Step 3 of 7: Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research

  • No information is available now.
