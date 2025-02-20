How to get Maractus in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Maractus in Pokemon GO is an exclusive regional Pokemon that can only be found in specific locations. Known for its cactus-like appearance, this Grass-type Pokemon originates from the Unova region and is a sought-after catch for trainers looking to complete their Pokedex.

However, due to its regional exclusivity, obtaining Maractus can be a bit of a challenge. In this guide, we’ll break down the ways by which you can catch Maractus in Pokemon GO and also talk about whether it has a shiny variant available.

How to get Maractus in Pokemon GO

Maractus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Maractus is currently available only in Central and South America. If you’re not in these regions, your options for obtaining one are limited. Even then, there are still a few ways to get your hands on the Pocket Monster:

Wild encounters: Maractus can spawn in the wild, but only in Central and South America. Players in these regions may find it in grassy areas, near parks, or in areas with a tropical climate.

Maractus can spawn in the wild, but only in Central and South America. Players in these regions may find it in grassy areas, near parks, or in areas with a tropical climate. Eggs: In the past, Maractus has been available from 5 km and 7 km Eggs, though it is not currently in the Egg pool. However, Niantic has periodically rotated region-exclusive Pokemon into eggs, so it’s worth keeping an eye on future updates.

In the past, Maractus has been available from 5 km and 7 km Eggs, though it is not currently in the Egg pool. However, Niantic has periodically rotated region-exclusive Pokemon into eggs, so it’s worth keeping an eye on future updates. Research Tasks: Some Special or Timed Research tasks have rewarded Maractus encounters. If you see an event featuring Pokemon from the Unova region, there's a chance that Maractus could be included as a reward.

Some Special or Timed Research tasks have rewarded Maractus encounters. If you see an event featuring Pokemon from the Unova region, there's a chance that Maractus could be included as a reward. Trading: You can obtain Maractus by trading with a trainer who has caught one in its native region. Keep in mind that since it is a regional Pokemon, it will be considered a special trade, requiring additional Stardust unless you have a high friendship level with the other trainer.

You can obtain Maractus by trading with a trainer who has caught one in its native region. Keep in mind that since it is a regional Pokemon, it will be considered a special trade, requiring additional Stardust unless you have a high friendship level with the other trainer. Events: Special events occasionally make Maractus more accessible. Notably, during the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles 2025 and New Taipei City 2025, Maractus will hatch from 10 km Eggs, giving more players a chance to obtain it. Events like these often provide exclusive opportunities to catch rare Pokemon, so participating in them can be a great way to expand your collection.

Can Maractus in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Maractus and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of now, Shiny Maractus in Pokemon Go is not available. However, that is set to change soon. During the Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles 2025 and New Taipei City 2025 on February 21, 2025, players will have the chance to encounter Shiny Maractus for the first time. If you’re lucky, you might be able to add this rare shiny to your collection.

Since Maractus in Pokemon GO remains a regional Pokemon, your best bet is to obtain it through trading or participating in global events that temporarily increase its availability.

Even if you can’t attend the upcoming event in person, keep an eye out for potential future global research events, ticketed quests, or egg shake-ups that might make Maractus, or even its Shiny form, more widely accessible.

Pokemon GO constantly rotates its events and rewards, so staying updated on announcements can help you prepare for the next opportunity to catch this exclusive Unova Pokemon.

