How to get Bouffalant in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Bouffalant in Pokemon GO is one of the region-locked Pokemon that many trainers hope to add to their collection. This Normal-type Pokemon, inspired by the American bison, has limited availability, making it a rare sight for most players. While it has appeared in past events, obtaining Bouffalant remains a challenge for many.

Ad

If you’re wondering where to find it and whether its Shiny form is available, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Bouffalant in Pokemon GO

Bouffalant as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Bouffalant in Pokemon GO is typically only available in select locations, making it one of the more exclusive Pokemon in the game. Here are the ways you can obtain it:

Ad

Trending

Wild Encounters: Bouffalant is region-locked to New York City, Washington D.C., and their surrounding areas. Players in these locations may find it in the wild, though it is not an everyday spawn.

Bouffalant is region-locked to New York City, Washington D.C., and their surrounding areas. Players in these locations may find it in the wild, though it is not an everyday spawn. Eggs: In the past, Bouffalant has been available in 5 km Eggs. However, it is not currently confirmed to be in the egg pool. Players should watch for future general egg rotation updates.

In the past, Bouffalant has been available in 5 km Eggs. However, it is not currently confirmed to be in the egg pool. Players should watch for future general egg rotation updates. Trade: If you’re not in its usual habitat, the only way to obtain Bouffalant is through a trade with a player who has caught one. Keep in mind that trading for region-locked Pokemon typically requires a significant amount of Stardust if you haven’t registered it in your Pokedex.

If you’re not in its usual habitat, the only way to obtain Bouffalant is through a trade with a player who has caught one. Keep in mind that trading for region-locked Pokemon typically requires a significant amount of Stardust if you haven’t registered it in your Pokedex. Events: Bouffalant sometimes appears in special events, making it briefly available to a wider audience. For example, during the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles 2025 and New Taipei City 2025 on February 21, 2025, Bouffalant will hatch from 10 km Eggs. This is a prime opportunity for trainers outside their usual region to obtain one.

Ad

Also read: 10 PvP picks worth farming during Pokemon GO Tour Unova

Can Bouffalant in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Bouffalant and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of now, Bouffalant in Pokemon GO does not have a Shiny form available. However, that will change soon. During the Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles 2025 and New Taipei City 2025 events on February 21, 2025, players will have the first opportunity to encounter Shiny Bouffalant.

Ad

This means that players who participate in these events and get lucky may finally add this rare Shiny to their collection.

Also read: 10 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during GO Tour Unova

Bouffalant’s regional exclusivity makes it difficult to obtain for many trainers, but special events provide opportunities for a wider audience to catch it. With its Shiny form debuting at Pokemon GO Tour: Unova 2025, players attending the event will have a chance to be among the first to catch this unique variant.

Ad

If you’re unable to attend, consider trading with someone who has one or waiting for future events that may bring Bouffalant in Pokemon GO back into the spotlight.

Also read: How to get Maractus in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨