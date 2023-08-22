Can Galarian Weezing be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO uses events to excite hunters on the journey to encounter many Shiny Pokemon. The latest event, Noxious Swamp, features multiple shiny forms and a rare regional variant, Galarian Weezing. The franchise introduced this version in the eighth generation of the mainline game Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event featured Galarian Weezing and the two Legendaries from the Galar region, Zacian, and Zamazenta, in Raid Battles. Fortunately, Galarian Weezing has a Shiny form, and it debuted at the start of Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield on August 20, 2021.

This variant has a unique body design, coloring, lore, and boasts a higher rarity. This article is a guide on encountering Shiny Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO.

How to encounter Shiny Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Galarian Weezing (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Noxious Swamp event features Galarian Weezing in 3-star raids, and Xerenas and Yveltal in 5-star raids. Though this regional variant is mainly featured in the Raid Battles, the latest Glittering Garden event introduced it in 2 KM Eggs. However, the shiny hunting journey continues, and one can encounter the Shiny Galarian Weezing if they get lucky.

To encounter the Shiny form, trainers must first defeat its Galarian Weezing in the battle. But even after beating the boss, they may not find the shiny form. The key to getting lucky is participating in the raid and catching up with its spawn rate. However, they can not join the battle with Remote Raid Pass; they must visit the gym in person.

Pokemon GO trainers can form a group of 2-3 members with the right counters to take down the Raid Boss. Since Galarian Weezing is weak to Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type moves, hunters can exploit these weaknesses. This Poison and Fairy-type monster has re sistance against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Dark, Fairy, and Grass-type attacks, and it is essential to avoid them.

What are the best counters for Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO?

Best counters for Galarian Weezing (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Since defeating Galarian Weezing is the only way to encounter the Shiny form, one must bring the best movesets and counters in raids. Players should also utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to increase their damage output. Here is the list of Non-Shadow counters with Fast and Charge moves to beat this regional variant.

Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mewtwo : Confusion and Psytrike

: Confusion and Psytrike Unbound Hoopa : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Lunala : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Confined Hoppa : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Dialga : Metal Claw and Iron Head

: Metal Claw and Iron Head Therian Lanorus: Extra Sensory and Earthquake

Players can use the Shadow counters listed below to defeat Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO.

Shadow Mewtwo : Psycho Cut and Psystrike

: Psycho Cut and Psystrike Shadow Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Shadow Latios : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Shadow Alakazam : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Shadow Mamoswine : Mud Slap and High Horsepower

: Mud Slap and High Horsepower Shadow Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Rhyperior : Mud Slap and Earthquake

: Mud Slap and Earthquake Shadow Exeggutor : Extra Sensory and Psychic

: Extra Sensory and Psychic Shadow Gardevoir : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Shadow Rhydon: Mud Slap and Earthquake

To take down Galarian Weezing, Pokemon GO trainers can use the following Mega counters.

Mega Alakazam : Psycho Cut and Psychic

: Psycho Cut and Psychic Mega Gardevoi r: Confusion and Psychic

r: Confusion and Psychic Mega Latios : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Latias : Zen Headbutt and Psychic

: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Swampert : Mud Shot and Earthquake

: Mud Shot and Earthquake Mega Aggron : Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

: Iron Tail and Heavy Slam Mega Scizor : Bullet Punch and Iron Head

: Bullet Punch and Iron Head Mega Slowbro : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Mega Genga r: Shadow Claw and Psychic

r: Shadow Claw and Psychic Mega Steelix: Iron Tail and Earthquake

The best movesets and counters mentioned above will allow trainers to take down Galarian Weezing in the Raid Battle. They can even encounter Shiny Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO if they get lucky. These monsters are can also be used in Pokemon GO Battle Legaue - Best Fantasy Cup.