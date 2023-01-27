Pokemon GO Galarian Weezing raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Crackling Voltage event will begin on January 27, 2023. It will feature a slew of raid bosses, including Galarian Weezing as a 3-star boss. The event will be available until February 5.

Galarian Weezing doesn't tend to pop up in the wild outside of events, so its appearance as a raid boss is a great opportunity to capture it. Considering its fairly unique Poison/Fairy typing and its solid max Defense stat, it can be a valuable ally, particularly in Pokemon GO's Great League PvP.

Before Pokemon GO trainers can catch Galarian Weezing, they'll need to defeat it in the raid, and there are plenty of counters that can handle it effectively. With the right counters and some backup from fellow trainers, Galarian Weezing should fall in quick order.

Top moves and Pokemon counters to Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO

Metagross is the perfect elemental counter to Galarian Weezing (Image via Niantic)

As a Fairy/Poison-type in Pokemon GO, Galarian Weezing is weak to Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type moves and Pokemon. If a Pocket Monster matches its type to the attack it's using, it'll also receive a damage buff from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), dealing even more damage to the raid boss. This should provide players with plenty of ideas regarding which Pokemon can effectively counter Galarian Weezing in raids and other battle formats.

Top Pokemon counters to Galarian Weezing:

Mewtwo

Hoopa

Metagross

Lunala

Jirachi

Latios

Dialga

Landorus

Mamoswine

Excadrill

Alakazam

Genesect

Rhyperior

Zacian

Garchomp

Espeon

Gallade

Groudon

Tapu Lele

Azelf

Krookodile

Gardevoir

Galarian Articuno

Solgaleo

Aria Meloetta

Victini

Exeggutor

Delphox

Latias

Top move counters to Galarian Weezing:

Confusion

Bullet Punch

Zen Headbutt

Metal Claw

Mud Shot

Mud-Slap

Extrasensory

Psystrike

Psychic

Meteor Smash

Doom Desire

Iron Head

Earthquake

High Horsepower

Magnet Bomb

Earth Power

Future Sight

Psyshock

In addition to the moves and Pokemon listed above, Pokemon GO trainers can use plenty of other options as long as they take advantage of Galarian Weezing's elemental weaknesses. However, to avoid being stonewalled by the raid boss' high health and solid defense, it's best to work with Pokemon that have high IV stats. This ensures that the moves they use deal enough damage to whittle down Galarian Weezing before the raid timer ticks down.

If you want to complete the raid quickly, it never hurts to bring along some fellow Pokemon GO trainers. Defeating Galarian Weezing quickly should provide the maximum amount of berries and Premier Balls, giving trainers all the tools they need to capture it after the raid, even if their first few throws don't go as planned.

It's also worth noting that if a Pokemon GO trainer is particularly lucky, they may even encounter Galarian Weezing in its shiny form after beating it in a raid. Collectors looking to complete their shiny collection should take advantage of this opportunity to catch a shiny Galarian Weezing before the Crackling Voltage event concludes on February 5, as it may not be available again in the near future.

