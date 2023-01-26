Pokemon GO 0.261 patch notes: Crackling Voltage, Primal Reversion, bug fixes, and more

The latest update to Pokemon GO, version 0.261, was recently released, resolving several issues in the game. A major bug fix for the error of Mega Beedrill disappearing after a Beedrill is Mega Evolved was released. This fix will ensure that players can continue playing with Mega Beedrill without any further issues.

In addition to the bug fixes, the update also includes a large number of new assets that are required for the game's new features and events to function smoothly. As a result, players will need to download 847 MB of data to update to the new version. Considering that this may take some time, it's highly recommended that they download the latest update on WiFi instead of mobile data.

It should be noted that downloading new Pokemon GO assets is required to fully enjoy the game's newest events and features. Listed below is everything you need to know about the latest patch notes.

Detailed information about the Pokemon GO 0.261 patch notes

New features in Pokemon GO

Trainers can now collect Field Research tasks even if their Item Bag is full.

This update allows the upcoming "Crackling Voltage" event to occur without any interruptions.

The update also includes new assets for the "Hoenn Tour" feature, including assets for primal Pocket Monsters.

Bugs fixed in the game

Mega Beedrill should no longer disappear or become invisible when Beedrill is Mega Evolved.

The update includes the missing assets for Mega Beedrill, which were missing in the prior version 261. (Asset redownload required)

The update also fixes a bug where Mega Alakazam's sprite was not visible in the Pokedex due to a missing sprite asset. It should now render properly.

New issues in the game

Trainers must redownload game assets for the Mega Beedrill fix to be applied correctly.

The developers strongly recommend downloading these assets on a WiFi connection, as the asset size is 847 MB (which may be lower, depending on the assets that are already present in the device).

Upcoming Pokemon GO events and updated features

The Crackling Voltage event will be available from Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 am to Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 pm local time.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event will begin on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12:00 am and wil remain active until Sunday, February 5 at 11:59 pm local time.

The Valentine's Day event and Luvdisc Limited Research Day will be released in February, where players can express their admiration for the franchise.

The new update also introduces the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn, which is set to begin on February 25 and 26, 2023 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time.

Fans can also experience Primal Reversion during the Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn event, which is all set to happen for the very first time in the game.

Niantic Support tweeted about the latest Pokemon GO update on their official Twitter handle, stating that the recent update has caused an issue for players who play the game at a non-native refresh rate. When the option to play on native refresh rate is disabled, the game's frame rate is reduced to 1/4 of the previous rate instead of the previously used 1/2 FPS.

This means that those who play the game on monitors with a refresh rate of 120 hertz will see a significant decrease in their frame rate (from 60 FPS to 30 FPS) if they choose to disable the native refresh rate option. This could significantly impact the overall gaming experience and make Pokemon GO less smooth and enjoyable.

