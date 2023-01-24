When are Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas and Global taking place?

The upcoming GO Tour event in Pokemon GO, which will focus on the Hoenn region, is highly anticipated by many players. The event will introduce one of the most exciting new features to the game in a long time: Primal Reversion. However, some players may not be fully informed about this upcoming occasion.

Thankfully, with the event right around the corner, Niantic has released every important detail regarding the event and where its early, in-person celebration will be held.

Since the new additions from the event will have a heavy impact on the game, there are going to be many who want to know everything they can regarding the event and what exactly Primal Reversion entails. Here's what players can expect from GO Fest 2023.

GO Fest 2023: Everything to know about the upcoming Pokemon GO event

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's GO Fest 2023 event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The local event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 18 and will last until February 19. Unfortunately, the tickets for the in-person event have sold out, so newcomers who are hoping to participate will have to wait for the global event.

The global GO Fest event in Pokemon GO will hit live servers on February 25 and February 26 from 10 am to 6 pm. This event will feature a special research story that will reward trainers with an encounter with the Primal versions of Groudon and Kyogre.

What exactly is Primal Reversion?

Debuting in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Primal Reversion is a gameplay mechanic that is exclusive to Groudon and Kyogre. It is another name for a special type of Mega Evolution for the two legendaries. Fans of the franchise speculate that other creatures can do it as well, following the inclusion of Primal Dialga from the second Pokemon Mystery Dungeon titles.

While it can be inferred that this feature will function similarly to Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, with Groudon and Kyogre potentially requiring the collection of some sort of Primal Energy, this is yet to be confirmed.

It may also have ties to the Red and Blue Orbs, which caused the first instance of Primal Reversion in the main series. These could be the items players earn by completing the Special Research that grants them the capability to turn their Groudon or Kyogre into its primal version.

Additional information about the event

Trainers will be able to purchase a Special Research ticket for around $5. This research will give them a chance to earn an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Jirachi. This event will also mark the debut of its shiny form, which can be found by completing the Special Research. However, it has not been confirmed if trainers are guaranteed to find a Shiny Jirachi or if the Pokemon will just have an increased chance of appearing in its shiny variant.

