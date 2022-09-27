Groudon vs Kyogre: Which Pokemon will prevail in this battle of the behemoths?

Pokemon's Hoenn ranks as one of the fandom's favorite regions. Its Legendaries are a contributing factor to this popularity.

The Legendaries Groudon and Kyogre make up two-thirds of the "super-ancient" trio, along with Rayquaza.

Each member of the trio retains dominion over a certain aspect of nature. Groudon is capable of expanding the land coverage of continents. Meanwhile, Kyogre possesses the ability to expand the oceans. Lastly, Rayquaza is the master of the skies and occasionally descends from the upper atmosphere to settle disputes between Groudon and Kyogre.

However, what if Rayquaza allowed Groudon and Kyogre to fight unabated? Which Legendary creature would become the victor?

Determining the victor between a Groudon vs Kyogre Pokemon battle

Groudon's powers and abilities

Groudon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Groudon is a massive dinosaur-esque Pokemon, with thick plating covering most of its body, head, tail, and legs. It possesses huge claws capable of rending targets easily and even features large blades at the end of its tail.

The creature is even capable of summoning droughts and causing volcanoes to erupt, creating new landmasses and expanding existing ones in its wake.

Fortunately, Groudon spends most of its time slumbering in magma chambers until it awakens to battle Kyogre. This can result in a calamitous battle that can reshape the face of Hoenn and even the world.

Like Rayquaza and Kyogre, Groudon possesses the ability to enter its Primal Form, which converts it into a Ground/Fire-type Pokemon instead of a mere Ground type.

In this form, Groudon surges with lava and magma from its own body and can create land with every step it takes. However, this Pokemon isn't all bad, as its presence managed to save many people suffering during floods (according to the Pokedex).

Kyogre's powers and abilities

Kyogre in its Primal Form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The antithesis to Groudon, Kyogre is a Pokemon that dominates the power of water in all its forms. This whale-like creature is capable of expanding oceans, bringing it into natural opposition with Groudon.

Though Kyogre lacks the claws and bodily blades that its counterpart has, its dominion over water gives it a natural advantage over Groudon in combat.

From a strictly in-game perspective, Kyogre can deal super effective damage to Groudon since it is a Ground-type, which is weak to a Water-type arsenal. This is magnified against Primal Groudon, whose Ground/Fire typing makes it doubly weak to Water-type attacks.

In addition to its control of the ocean, Kyogre can control the rain and conjure storms. In the Mystery Dungeon series, it is also capable of flying.

In its Primal Form, Kyogre can expand the oceans simply by swimming through them. When it isn't battling Groudon, Kyogre lays at rest in deep ocean trenches until the time comes for it to emerge once more.

Conclusion

The three super ancient Legendary Pokemon face off (Image via Game Freak)

From a purely lore-based standpoint, deciding a victor between Groudon and Kyogre is nigh impossible. This is due to the fact that the two Pocket Monsters effectively cancel each other out.

Groudon brings drought and creates land, while Kyogre brings rain and expands the oceans. It's no surprise that battles between these two titans can go on indefinitely, explaining why Rayquaza often steps in to settle the dispute.

Since the two species cancel each other out lore-wise, players may want to look at in-game stats and analysis to come to a decision.

In this light, Kyogre is superior to Groudon on the base of type advantage. Even in its Primal Form, Groudon is deathly weak to Water-type attacks, which Kyogre can use to hammer away at it.

Primal Kyogre can even gain the move Origin Pulse, an immensely powerful Water-type move that may even be capable of felling Groudon in a single strike.

Both of these species are incredibly powerful in their own right, but from a pure gameplay standpoint, Kyogre holds the upper hand over its Ground-based foe.

Hopefully, these titans won't face each other again anytime soon, as the world of Pokemon may be forever changed as a result.

