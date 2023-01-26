What is the best team for Electric Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

With the Crackling Voltage event in Pokemon GO just a few days away, Niantic has decided to gift the playerbase a new special variant of the Battle League to give players something new. These special cups are implemented to give competitive battlers some variety in their gameplay to keep things from getting stale.

While these new special cups are much different than the standard league players can choose to pursue, they always seem to fall into a relatively stagnant metagame. Like the regular Battle League varieties, players will find themselves going against much of the same team composition as they continue to climb the ranked ladder.

So what can players expect from Pokemon GO's Great League Electric Cup? Since the Great League has the lowest entry ceiling, it is a competitive format that many players stand by. As such, trainers may want to give this format a try before it goes away. So, how should players go about putting together their battle party?

Top contenders for Pokemon GO's Great League Electric Cup

Lanturn

A school of Lanturn as shown in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the more unexpected top contenders for this special cup in Pokemon GO is the somewhat unappreciated original Water and Electric-type, Lanturn. Thanks to the tight restrictions of the Electric Cup keeping Grass and Ground-type Pokemon from entering, Lanturn is free to take control as the only viable Water and Electric-type.

Surprisingly, this criteria has also led to its pre-evolved form; Chinchou also sees some competitive use. However, given that it is an unevolved Pokemon, it is understandably less successful. Nevertheless, the conditions set by the Electric Cup have given Lanturn a perfect chance to thrive in the franchise for the first time in its life.

Shadow Luxray

Luxray's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thanks to its already decent attacking stats for the tier paired with the boost it gets from being a Shadow Pokemon, Luxray has the makings for one of the best attackers in Pokemon GO's Great League Electric Cup. However, players will need a particular type of Shadow Luxray to see success in battle.

Due to the move Hidden Power and the many types it can have, Luxray is both one of the most adaptive and worst-performing creatures in the tier. This being said, Shadow Luxray is only viable if players have a variant with the Ground typing on its Hidden Power fast attack, and if they do not, they should try another attacker.

Galvantula

Galvantula as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Finally, known for being one of the best Electric types in the standard Great League in Pokemon GO, Galvantula gets a chance to shine in the Electric Cup. Thanks to it having some of the best charging rates in the higher usage tiers of the cup, Galvantula can often provide a more consistent glass cannon experience if players find themselves without a Hidden Power Ground Luxray.

Using its Fury Cutter attack, Galvantula can quickly gather enough energy to tear through its opponents. However, given the restrictions of the Electric Cup, Galvantula will often lack an optimal opponent, meaning it has a hard time landing super-effective attacks. This can leave it open to getting busted down easily.

