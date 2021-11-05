The best moves to teach Lanturn on Pokemon GO

Lanturn can be a surprisingly good pick for GO Battle League in Pokemon GO.

This Generation II Pokemon evolves from Chinchou. Fortunately, Chinchou will be featured in a Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, November 9, making Lanturn an easily accessible Pokemon.

It’s also incredibly tanky, and gets 268 Stamina and 223 max HP at level 40. That, in addition to its great typing (Water and Electric), make Lanturn a very underrated weapon.

Which moves are best to teach this Generation II Pokemon?

Between the two Electric-type quick moves that Lanturn can learn (Spark and Charge Beam), trainers will want to teach it Spark. This is another situation where a move is seemingly better due to higher damage and energy charge, but suffers from lack of speed.

Charge Beam does a decently large 8 damage per use. Even more impressively, it charges 15 energy per use. The issue is that the animation for Charge Beam takes 1.1 seconds. Spark, on the other hand, is only 0.7 seconds. Therefore, it ends up with a higher DPS (10.3) and around the same EPS.

Deciding charge moves is a rather straightforward process for Lanturn. This Pokemon only has three options, and they all come with STAB. The easy choice, though, is Thunderbolt.

Lanturn has a very unique Water and Electric typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The other two charge moves that Lanturn can learn (Hydro Pump and Thunder) each take the full energy bar to use. Thunderbolt only needs half that, though. It also is still very strong at 80 base power.

Thunderbolt also gives Lanturn great matchups for threats in the Great League, namely Azumarill. Lanturn can resist all of Azumarill’s attacks (unless it has Play Rough) and can hit back with a super-effective Thunderbolt. This move also deals with other threats like Skarmory and Jellicent.

Lanturn is also going to need a strong Water-type STAB move, so Hydro Pump is the other natural choice. Although Lanturn doesn’t have a high Attack stat (143), Hydro Pump is still going to hurt. In terms of the Great League, Hydro Pump also gives Lanturn winning matchups against Bastiodon and Galarian Stunfisk.

Edited by R. Elahi