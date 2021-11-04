Best moveset for Chinchou in Pokemon GO

Chinchou has been an addition to Pokemon GO since Pokemon originating from the Johto region were introduced to the game. Since then, Chinchou has become a favorite among certain fans resulting in a possible interest in using the Pokemon for Raid Battles, defending gyms, or even certain leagues of player versus player battles.

Introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver, Chinchou and its evolution, Lanturn, have become some of the most unique Pokemon any player can add to their playthrough due to the unique type combination of Water and Electric they possess. Aside from the Wash form for Rotom, Chinchou and Lanturn are the only Pokemon to have this typing throughout the franchise.

When players plan on battling with any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its optimal moveset is crucial for success. It also helps to know the Pokemon's stats to assign them a better role among the rest of their team.

Chinchou in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

A shiny Chinchou and Lanturn as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As previously stated, Chinchou has the unique typing of Water and Electric. This grants Chinchou great resistance to a lot of common attack types like Fire, Ice, and Flying. Chinchou only takes super effective damage from Grass and Ground-type attacks.

In terms of the role that Chinchou plays in Pokemon GO, Chinchou is best suited for a more defensive position due to its high bulk. Even among fully evolved Pokemon, Chinchou has an above-average stamina stat at a tanky 181. Chinchou falls short in its defense stat, however, as it only sits at a shrimpy 97. Chinchou also has an attack stat of 106.

Chinchou's moveset sadly lacks in a lot of coverage options as for both fast and charged attacks, Chinchou only has Water and Electric-type attacks. This leaves Chinchou checked by Dragon types and fully countered by Grass types. Chinchou's optimal moveset remains the same for both offensive and defensive purposes.

A combination of Bubble for a fast attack and Thunderbolt for a charged attack gives Chinchou full control against Fire, Flying, Water, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

It is not recommended for Chinchou to face off against a Ground-type, however, as it will only take one or two hits to get rid of a viable Ground-type. Chinchou could also run Spark over Bubble but this leaves Chinchou very exposed against Rock and other Water types as well as even more weak to Ground types.

In summary, Chinchou is not recommended to be used in any current league of Pokemon GO's Battle League. However, when Little Cup comes into rotation, Chinchou may offer some useful utility with a bulky stat spread accompanied by a decent moveset.

