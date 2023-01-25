Pokemon GO Tapu Koko raid guide (January 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Crackling Voltage is on the horizon, but Niantic has decided to give players a chance to battle the star of the event a bit early. This means that Tapu Koko will return to live servers for players to challenge in Raid Battles. This Legendary Pocket Monster will also be the spotlight creature for the next Raid Hour event.

The Crackling Voltage event will begin on January 27, 2023, and end on February 5, 2023. However, Tapu Koko will appear in raids from January 25, 2023, to February 1, 2023.

What makes this occasion important is that it brings the debut of Tapu Koko's shiny form. This means that even if players already have a Tapu Koko in their collection, it is worth giving this raid a couple of tries in case they come across a shiny variant.

Many Pokemon GO players who did not get the chance to challenge Tapu Koko when it debuted may want to test their mettle against it now.

Since Tapu Koko is the only powerful creature in the franchise to boast an Electric and Fairy typing, preparing for this fight may be a bit more challenging.

Tapu Koko is weak to Poison and Ground-type attacks in Pokemon GO

Tapu Koko as it appears in the anime

Tapu Koko is an Electric and Fairy-type Pokemon. This means that it has a weakness to Poison and Ground-type attacks. Since the Electric typing resists attacks of the Steel typing, it counterbalances the weakness to the element that the Fairy typing is known for. Thus, the Pocket Monster is hit neutrally by the element.

Tapu Koko is a textbook example of a glass cannon Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Players can best prepare for it by having a strong defense to fall back on in case the battle goes south. A mix of around four defense Pokemon and two offense creatures should provide trainers with a sound foundation to challenge the Alolan native.

Some of the best creatures to bring to this raid are of the Ground typing. Since creatures of the element are inherently bulky by design, they often bring the perfect balance of offense and defense to a Raid Battle against an Electric-type boss in Pokemon GO.

Some of the best creatures players can bring to this raid in Pokemon GO are those that can deal a large amount of burst damage while also being able to withstand its powerful Electric-type attacks. Mamoswine, Steelix, and Excadrill are great picks for this purpose.

For those who may want to bring Poison-type Pokemon to this Raid Battle, there are some great choices. Roserade and Gengar are some of the most potent Poison-type attackers in the game. However, they may be a bit frail, so it is recommended to bring at least two Ground-type creatures just to have some defense.

In terms of the optimal raid party size, players should group up into teams of six or seven. However, this number varies greatly depending on the skill level of each trainer as well as the creatures they have at their disposal. An average team size of seven is ideal, but the more, the merrier.

