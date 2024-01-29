5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2024

Pokemon GO is entering February 2024 in a few days, and trainers look forward to what it has to offer. From exciting events to the opportunity to get Shiny Drampa in the first week, there are many more mysteries to uncover. Players should take advantage of every occasion that will be held this month as it marks the introduction of several powerhouses and groundbreaking mechanics.

The highly anticipated Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global is almost upon us. In it, the Legendary Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia will be available to capture. Although this is by far the biggest news, there are multiple other things that should excite fans. That being said, let’s look at the fresh content, returning Pokemon, and new debuts coming in February.

Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, GO Battle League, and three things to look for in Pokemon GO in February 2024

1) Debut of Drampa and Shiny Drampa

Drampa and Shiny Drampa (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed is arguably Pokemon GO’s first biggest event of February 2024. It debuts both Drampa and Shiny Drampa in the game. As we know, the company usually prefers to hold the release of a Shiny Pokemon when introducing its regular form. However, it will follow a new approach this coming month to make things memorable and exhilarating.

Firstly, Drampa and Shiny Drampa can be captured by winning their Pokemon GO three-star raids. Players can also complete the Field Research and purchase a 2$ ticket to access event-exclusive Timed Research and earn an encounter.

Moreover, the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed brings back the three pre-evolved forms of the pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, Dartini, Deino, and Goomy, in one-star raids.

2) Arrival of Shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Shiny Origin Forme Palkia

Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Origin Forme Dialga and Shiny Origin Forme Palkia will make their way into the game via the Pokemon GO five-star raids. Undeniably, the most appealing feature of February 2024 is the debut of these Legendary Pokemon. Trainers will want to know their weaknesses and build the proper raid counters during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles and Global event to defeat them.

Remember, the excitement doesn’t end there. Those who have not caught Dialga and Palkia previously will now get a second chance to obtain them. These Legendaries will be available to capture, so don't forget to add them to your collection.

3) Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global

Go Tour Sinnoh - Global in Pokemon GO February (Image via Niantic)

After the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles concludes, the Pokemon GO developers will organize GO Tour: Sinnoh for global players. Those participating in this event will be the first to encounter the White-Striped Basculin. Moreover, they will encounter many returning Pokemon, make new friends, and trade elusive critters.

Although the local event invites trainers to participate by appearing physically, those unable to attend will not miss out on anything. They can join the second event called GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global. Comparatively speaking, events held in February will be more exciting than those organized in January 2024.

This month, the time and space mechanic exclusive to Pokemon Legend: Arceus will be adopted in Niantic’s mobile game. Coupled with that, the developers will tweak the feature to make it more compatible and user-friendly.

In addition to new content in February, the Adventure Effects feature, improved Snapshot function, and the chance to encounter all the Regi family await trainers.

4) Chansey Community Day

Catch Chansey in its own Community Day (Image via Niantic)

The Chansey Community Day will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on February 4, 2024. In the event, the featured Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild. All of its evolutionary lines are presented in various sections of the event. If players want to get a Happiny, they will want to hatch 2 KM Pokemon Eggs. It’s worth noting that they have a high chance of finding Shiny Happiny.

The Pokemon GO four-star raids that start right after the end of the Chansey Community Day will feature Chansey. This means that even if players somehow cannot catch Chansey, they can win its raids to earn an encounter again. Also, taking an AR photo of a Wild Pokemon during the event will trigger Chansey's photobomb encounter.

Many community members will be participating actively in this event. That said, the event managers have found a way to make the Chansey Community Day even grander by allowing trainers to get a new Charged Attack for their Chansey when they evolve Happiny into it.

5) GO Battle League

Go Battle League official artwork (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players will want to test the Pokemon's strength in the GO Battle League after catching the powerhouses from the events discussed so far. This PvP format is categorized into three different parts: Great, Ultra, and Master League.

The Pokemon GO Battle League will receive numerous updates during February 2024. The first will be made to the Ultra League and Hisui Cup: Great League Edition | Timeless Travels. Only Pokemon found in the Hisui region or those with a Pokedex entry ranging from #387 to #493 will be eligible to participate.

Following the event's conclusion, the Pokemon GO management team will start the Timeless Travels: GO Battle Day as well as the Master League and Evolution Cup: Great League Edition. Moreover, by the end of the month, trainers will have participated in the Catch Cup: Little Edition and Catch Cup: Great League Edition and the original Great League, Ultra League, and Master League battle.

