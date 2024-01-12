5 things to look for in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh is announced to unfold soon, leaving trainers worldwide to gear up for an epic adventure. The elusive event will take place between February 24-25, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. Whether you're a seasoned Pokemon Trainer or just starting your journey, it promises a captivating experience as you explore the Sinnoh region with friends, discover legendary stories, and engage in the vibrant Pokemon GO community.

Here are five things to look out for during this exciting global event.

5 things to keep an eye out for in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh

1) Legendary raids: Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia

Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia debuting in Tour Sinnoh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping experience as Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia make their Pokemon GO debut in five-star raids. These powerful dragons, with their signature moves, will stay in their Origin Formes forever; this will provide trainers with a unique challenge.

While everyone can participate in these raids, only those with Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh tickets can encounter a shiny version. This presents an opportunity to add these magnificent Legendaries to your team and commemorate the space-time anomalies of Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh.

2) Rare shiny spawns

Exclusive Tour Sinnoh Pikachu wearing various hats could be shiny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Get ready for an influx of Sinnoh region Pokemon in the wild, including rare finds like Ralts, Nosepass, Cranidos, Togetic, and various Pikachu event variants wearing different hats. With rotating habitats offering specific spawns each hour, keep your eyes peeled for the elusive creatures you've been hunting.

The event also introduces shiny Pokemon from the Hisuian region, such as Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Growlithe, and Hisuian Voltorb, with increased shiny rates, providing a better chance to encounter these sparkly versions. Additionally, the Pokemon hatched from eggs during the event boast higher shiny rates.

3) Hisuian and Sinnoh starters

Sinnoh starters in Tour Sinnoh (image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh offers Trainers a chance to encounter and catch starter Pokemon from both the Sinnoh and Hisuian regions. One-star Raids present Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott, while three-star Raids feature their final evolved forms like Torterra, Infernape, Empoleon, Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Samurott.

The added excitement comes with an increased chance of encountering shiny versions during the one-star raids and Hisuian encounters.

4) Unown fun

Unown spawnings in Tour Sinnoh (image via The Pokemon Company)

During the event, keep a lookout for Unown letters H, I, S, N, O, and U, exclusively attracted to Incenses (excluding Daily Adventure Incense). They spell out Hisui and Sinnoh in the spirit of celebrating these regions during these events. Collecting these special Unown will not only add an alphabet flair to your collection, but also complete a unique event challenge.

Moreover, the odds of these Unown spawns being shiny are higher, making them sought-after additions for dedicated Trainers.

5) Bonuses and activities

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh offering many rewards (image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout the event, enjoy various bonuses such as half hatch distance, increased candy rewards, and nine additional Daily Raid Passes from Gyms. Engage in Timed Research, Field Research, and Team Rocket encounters for additional opportunities to snag valuable items and Pokemon.

A bonus tip: the choice between Diamond and Pearl versions influences Pokemon spawns, impacting your Special Research encounters and adding a layer of customization to your experience.

Furthermore, Rotom's debut adds an extra thrill to the pursuit of Pokemon during the event.

With its diverse spawns, thrilling Legendary encounters, and unique activities, Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh promises a weekend filled with exciting adventures.

As Trainers across the globe embark on this journey through space, time, and beyond, they can anticipate catching amazing Pokemon, completing challenges, and making an unforgettable Sinnoh experience.