Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global: Date, time, event bonuses, shiny debuts, and more

As trainers gear up for Timeless Travels, Niantic has announced next year's Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh. The occasion will have an in-person event taking place in Los Angeles and a global counterpart that will take place later. There are no tickets involved in participating in the latter, except for the optional Masterwork Shiny Shaymin research. GO Tour Sinnoh will celebrate Pocket Monsters from the region and re-introduce Dialga and Palkia to the mix.

We have gathered all the available information for the event in this article for interested trainers to check out.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh date and time

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global will take place on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, with the event running from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time each day.

The in-person event in Los Angeles will take place earlier on February 17, 2024, and February 18, 2024, where it will run from 9 am local time to 5 pm local time each day.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Masterwork Research and exclusive Special Research [Global]

Trainers will be able to purchase a Masterwork Research ticket that will lead to an encounter with Shiny Shaymin when completed. Niantic mentioned that the global Masterword Research will be significantly more difficult than its Los Angeles counterpart.

There will also be an event exclusive Special Research focusing on the doings of Team GO Rocket.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Diamond v Pearl [Global]

During the GO Tour Sinnoh, players will have to choose between Diamond and Pearl badges. Their choice will determine the rewards and bonuses they score. Trainers who participate in the Los Angeles in-person event will have their badge progress carried over.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh raids [Global]

The following pocket monsters will appear in raids:

One-Star Raids

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Torterra

Infernape

Empoleon

Five-Star Raids

Dialga

Palkia

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh wild encounters [Global]

The wild encounters for the various habitats are as follows:

Bustling Boardwalk

Pikachu with Lucas's hat [shiny encounter available]

Pikachu with Dawn's Hat [shiny encounter available]

Magnemite [shiny encounter available]

Porygon [shiny encounter available]

Ralts [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

Starly [shiny encounter available]

Bidoof [shiny encounter available]

Trash Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Buizel [shiny encounter available]

East Sea Shellos [shiny encounter available]

West Sea Shellos [shiny encounter available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter available]

Glameow [shiny encounter available]

Finneon [shiny encounter available]

Ancient Grove

Tangela [shiny encounter available]

Eevee [shiny encounter available]

Misdreavus [shiny encounter available]

Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Roselia [shiny encounter available]

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Kricketot [shiny encounter available]

Plant Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Combee [shiny encounter available]

Cherubi [shiny encounter available]

Bronzor [shiny encounter available]

Toxic Digs

Pikachu with Lucas's Hat [shiny encounter available]

Pikachu with Dawn's Hat [shiny encounter available]

Aipom [shiny encounter available]

Yanma [shiny encounter available]

Gligar [shiny encounter available]

Duskull [shiny encounter available]

Shinx [shiny encounter available]

Cranidos [shiny encounter available]

Shieldon [shiny encounter available]

Sandy Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Gible [shiny encounter available]

Hippopotas [shiny encounter available]

Skorupi [shiny encounter available]

Croagunk

Geothermal Lagoon

Lickitung [shiny encounter available]

Rhyhorn [shiny encounter available]

Magmar [shiny encounter available]

Eevee [shiny encounter available]

Togetic [shiny encounter available]

Murkrow [shiny encounter available]

Swinub [shiny encounter available]

Snorunt [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Buneary [shiny encounter available]

Snover [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Incense encounters [Global]

The following Pocket Monsters will spawn when Incense is activated during the event:

Unown H [shiny encounter available]

Unown I [shiny encounter available]

Unown N [shiny encounter available]

Unown O [shiny encounter available]

Unown S [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh egg hatches [Global]

The following Pocket Monsters will hatch from eggs during the event:

2 km eggs

Budew [shiny encounter available]

Chingling [shiny encounter available]

Bonsly [shiny encounter available]

Mime Jr. [shiny encounter available]

Happiny [shiny encounter available]

Munchlax [shiny encounter available]

Riolu [shiny encounter available]

Mantyke [shiny encounter available]

5 km eggs

Stunky [shiny encounter available]

Gible [shiny encounter available]

10 km eggs

Pachirisu [shiny encounter available]

Chatot [shiny encounter available]

Carnivine [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh shiny debuts [Global]

The following Pocket Monsters will have their shiny variant debuts at the event:

Carnivine

Chatot

Pachirisu

Chingling

Stunky

Skuntank

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event bonuses and features [Global]

Trainers will enjoy the following bonuses on the aforementioned date and time:

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Up to 6 Special Trades can be made each day

1/2 Stardust cost for trades

For now, interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn more about what lies ahead next month.