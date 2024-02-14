Diamond or Pearl: Which badge should you choose in Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour?

Like renditions prior, the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event gives consumers a choice between two particular passes they can purchase for the event. These tickets coincide with the different versions of the original Sinnoh games that were released: Diamond and Pearl. Since these two tickets have minor differences, many players may want to know which is better.

Thankfully, it would seem that these passes are not paid for the global event this year. However, players can still decide whether or not they want the Diamond or Pearl version of the GO Tour. While there is still not a lot we know about the exact tasks and rewards associated with each, there is still enough for fans to make their decision.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh badges

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

From what information can be gathered on the official Pokemon GO website, whatever bade the player chooses dictates what additional rewards they can receive from the event's Special Research. The respective badge will also determine what Legendary Pokemon the player will encounter towards the end of the research questline.

Another smaller bonus that may be overlooked by some players is that for the duration of the event, the badge chosen will double the duration of the Adventure Effect of the respective Legendary. For example, if players pick the Diamond badge, the duration of Origin Dialga's Roar of Time will go from six minutes to 12.

Finally, the badge a player chooses will reward them with candies for their respective Legendary through completing the research's quests. This should make it much easier to fully prepare the player's new Legendary Pokemon for battles by making it easier to power it up and unlock its secondary Charged Attack slot.

Origin Dialga as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

But the question of what badge players should choose remains unanswered. While a player's preference is the most important deciding factor at the end of the day, there are many benefits that point to Dialga being the better choice over Palkia. Not all of these details have to do with competitive play, so even casual gamers may opt for the Diamond badge.

Starting off, Dialga is much better than Palkia in the current state of Pokemon GO's Master League metagame, with secondary Steel typing being a major contributor to this. This element is invaluable in GO due to the resistance it provides and most of the creatures belonging to the element being tanky.

The Adventure Effect for Dialga's Roar of Time is also much more valuable than Palkia's Spacial Rend because it pauses the timers on certain consumable effects. This timer can be extended in exchange for more resources, meaning players may never run out of Star Pieces or similar effects compared to Spacial Rend, just extending the distance at which wild Pokemon can be encountered.

While Palkia and the Pearl badge are not terrible options, the alternative is simply much better value for more situations.