5 Pokemon that you should have second Charged Move on in Pokemon GO

One of the biggest grinds involves unlocking the second Charged Attack slot in Pokemon GO for any given monster. While new players may initially choose to skip this and go right into the Battle League, seeing some relative success at first, there will come a time when they are at a significant disadvantage. Since a player can only have so much patience, it may help to know what creatures are worth unlocking the second attacking slot for.

While the cast of potent creatures that benefit from this second slot in competitive play is rather large, this list will only focus on five that you should prioritize if you have access to them in Pokemon GO.

5 Pokemon players should unlock a second Charged Attack for in Pokemon GO

1) Zygarde

Zygarde as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Each of Zygarde's forms is great in its own way, so they will all be grouped together for this entry. While its other two forms are not seen very often in competitive play, the complete version of this creature is arguably the best monster in Pokemon GO's Master League as of writing.

Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake is an incredible moveset that provides both power and coverage for higher tiers of play. Having Crunch is important for dealing with Mewtwo and Giratina, but without Earthquake, Dialga, Zacian, and many more can easily take Zygarde out. As such, having that second Charged Attack makes a huge difference.

2) Groudon

Primal Groudon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Groudon may be a great creature for competitive and Raid Battles in Pokemon GO, but it lacks a lot of coverage options, which can make using one without a second Charged Attack slot very difficult. Groudon downright needs the burst damage from Precipice Blades to deal viable damage, but only having this Charged Attack would leave it incredibly vulnerable and limit the scenarios in which it can be used safely.

As such, unlocking this second Charged Attack slot and teaching it Fire Punch remedies many of Groudon's options, giving it both coverage and a spammable attack for baiting shields and finishing weakened targets. The addition of a Fire-type attack also allows it to hold its own better against defensive walls and Ice-types.

3) Metagross

Metagross as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross is another high-profile creature, often seen as one of the best in Pokemon GO (if not one of the best in the entire franchise). Sporting an amazing stat spread and a potent Steel-Psychic type combination, Metagross is an absolute beast in competitive play and PvE. However, being a dual-type Pokemon, taking full advantage of its offensive prowess in the mobile game can be a bit tricky.

As such, it can reach its fullest potential with an additional Charged Attack. In competitive play, this secondary slot is reserved for either Psychic or Earthquake for more damage, debuffing, or coverage.

4) Origin Giratina

Origin Giratina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whereas other creatures on the list have their second Charged Attack slot for more damage, versatility, or coverage in Pokemon GO, Origin Giratina requires this second slot for strategy instead. This is thanks to its access to Ominous Wind, a move that deals light damage but has the chance to increase the stats of the creature that uses it.

This is why many players run Giratina with this attack in the second slot. Origin Giratina has one of the highest attack stats in Master League and some lackluster Dragon-type moves, meaning it doubles down on Ghost-type attacks. As such, incorporating Ominous Wind into its moveset is very complimentary, and this contributes to its high success rate.

5) Mewtwo

Mewtwo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo is one of the best battlers in Pokemon GO due to its high stats, shadow variant, access to a variety of coverage options, and potent Psychic-type attacks. However, Mewtwo is considerably frail compared to the rest of the competition. As such, having this second Charged Attack slot can be a game-changer.

This secondary slot is typically reserved for Shadow Ball, as it has a low energy cost and can hit a majority of the cast for neutral damage at the very least. However, Mewtwo does have access to Flamethrower, Thunderbolt, and Ice Beam if the trainer wants to spice things up a bit.