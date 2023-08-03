How to get Shiny Unown ! in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO introduced the mysterious creature Unown to its roster in 2017, along with many of its Johto region contemporaries. Since then, this Pocket Monster has remained one of the rarest and elusive in the entire game. This is especially true for the creature's shiny variants, one of which will be released for its exclamation (!) form on August 4, 2023.

Overall, Unown possesses 28 distinct forms based on the English alphabet and the exclamation point and question mark. Their spawns in Pokemon GO are incredibly rare, making their shinies some of the most sought-after variants among trainers.

With shiny Unown ! arriving soon, Pokemon GO players are obviously quite curious as to how to catch this elusive species in its blue-tinged coloration.

How and where can players catch shiny Unown ! in Pokemon GO?

Although Pokemon GO players are undoubtedly jumping at the chance to catch a rare shiny Unown !, there's quite a substantial caveat involved. Specifically, trainers will need to attend GO Fest 2023 in one of its real-world locations. This means purchasing a ticket and traveling to either Osaka, London, or New York City.

Obviously, for some Pokemon GO players, this is a huge ask. However, if trainers have the ability to travel for an event, GO Fest 2023 offers shiny Unown ! spawns and much, much more.

The real-world portions of GO Fest 2023 take place at different times in August, with the one in Osaka and London running from August 4 to August 6. Meanwhile, the New York City leg of the event will be underway from August 18 to August 20. Unown of various forms, complete with their shinies, will be available as wild spawns throughout these three in-person celebrations.

Unlike many of the Pokemon made available during GO Fest 2023, Unown ! and its alphabetical counterparts aren't tied to a specific time-marked habitat during the first day of the event. As long as trainers are actively roaming the environment, they'll have the opportunity to catch shiny Unown ! and many other forms across all the event dates.

Here's how to catch shiny Unown ! during Pokemon GO Fest 2023:

Once you've traveled to Osaka/London/New York City, it's time to start searching. Once GO Fest begins in earnest, roam as much as you can and keep moving to refresh wild spawns regularly. If you have any incense or lure modules, now's the time to use them. Pop an incense and keep it active as much as possible to rack up additional Pokemon spawns. Meanwhile, if you need a moment to take a pause, attach a lure to a Pokestop to increase spawns in the area around the stop. More wild Pokemon appearances mean more chances to encounter shinies. Keep tapping on any wild Unown spawn you find. It won't be easy, but a shiny Unown ! should appear if you remain diligent and maximize the spawn rate around your character and nearby Pokestops.

Unfortunately, Pokemon GO players participating in the global portion of GO Fest 2023 won't have the chance to catch shiny Unown !. Other shiny Unown will be available during this leg of the event (from August 26-27). However, trainers who can't travel to the real-world portions may have to wait for another opportunity or trade for shiny Unown !.