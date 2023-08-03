5 best Shiny Pokemon to look out for in Pokemon GO Fest 2023

The thrill of Pokemon GO Fest 2023 continues as it draws closer, where trainers from all corners of the globe come together to celebrate their passion for these extraordinary creatures. This year's festival promises a pool of fun surprises, including rotating habitats, themed Field Research, and an increased Remote Raid limit. But the icing on the cake is the debut of new Shiny Pokemon, making the event a true treasure trove for all trainers, regardless of their ticket status.

Trainers are fueled with excitement and curiosity as information about the event progressively unfolds. An array of charming Shiny Pokemon adds a splash of vibrancy to the spirit of festivity.

In this article, we look at the five best Shiny Pokemon you should look out for during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023.

Here’s a quick reminder for the dates of each GO Fest 2023 event:

London & Osaka: August 4-6, 2023

New York City: August 18-20, 2023

Globally: August 26-27, 2023

Five Shiny Pokemon to look out for in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023

1) Pikachu

Crowned Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu takes center stage, donning one of the habitat-themed crowns. These special Pikachu have a high chance of being shiny variants, and you might even encounter them in one-star raids throughout the event, adding a dash of excitement to your encounters.

2) Shellos

East and West Sea Shellos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The East and West Sea Shellos are two shiny variants making their Pokemon GO debut. Starting August 26, 2023, the shiny forms of Shellos will spawn during the festival, with the West Sea form appearing in the Western Hemisphere and the East Sea form in the Eastern Hemisphere.

3) Satchel Aerodactyl

Satchel Aerodactyl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The adventure gets more exciting with the Satchel Aerodactyl, sporting a travel-ready satchel as it soars through the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka's Prehistoric Volcano on August 4, 2023. Do note, though, these special Aerodactyl forms can mega-evolve, presenting a unique twist to your battles.

4) Unown

Unown releases for the GO Fest 2023 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The mysterious Unown also play a significant role as they return in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023, spelling out the word "DIAMOND!" with the exclamation mark variant making its first appearance. The in-person events present the perfect opportunity to encounter these shiny Unown, so keep an eye out for them.

5) The Weather Trio (Mega and Primal forms)

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will make a grand appearance in 5-star raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2023. For those who haven't captured these legendary powerhouses yet, this is your chance. What's more, all three have the potential to appear as shining marvels, making the encounters even more thrilling. Both will appear between 10 am to 6 pm on August 26 and 10 am to 11 am on August 27.

Mega Rayquaza coming in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

August 27, 2023, marks the global debut of Mega Rayquaza. Trainers attending Pokemon GO Fest will have an exclusive opportunity to encounter Mega Rayquaza, but it comes with a twist. Instead of Mega Energy, Rayquaza must learn the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent to evolve, adding a fresh challenge to the mix.

GO Fest 2023 promises to be an unmissable event, offering something for every trainer, regardless of their location. With many new Shiny Pokemon to discover and the mythical Pokemon, Diancie also making an appearance, this celebration will undoubtedly be a memorable one.

So, get ready to immerse yourself in the enthralling world of Pokemon GO Fest 2023. The hunt for these Shiny Pokemon will test your skills as a trainer and leave you with precious memories of an unforgettable celebration. Prepare yourself with Poke Balls and embark on a thrilling adventure at Pokemon GO Fest 2023.