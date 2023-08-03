5 things to keep in mind about Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is quickly approaching, with its first two in-person events in London and Osaka beginning on August 4 and ending on August 6. New York City's in-person portion of the event will take place from August 18 to August 20 before the global iteration kicks off on August 26 and 27. No matter where trainers are playing during the event, there is a ton of content to keep them busy.

Since this event is taking place across multiple days and has a ton of Pokemon GO gameplay attached to it, it can be tricky to keep up with everything that's going on.

If Pokemon GO fans are taking part in any part of GO Fest 2023, there are a few things they may want to keep in mind as they boot the game up on the appropriate days.

Important things to remember surrounding Pokemon GO Fest 2023

1) Increased Remote Raid Pass limit

The move to impose a hard limit on Remote Raid Passes has been one of the most decried decisions in Pokemon GO's history. Be that as it may, Niantic has made it clear that trainers participating in GO Fest 2023 will be able to raid remotely as much as they can, as the limit will be severely increased.

During the Global GO Fest event on August 26 and 27, trainers will be able to engage in Remote Raids 20 times per day. If players take full advantage of both days of the global portion of the event, they'll be able to join in up to 40 Remote Raids, giving them ample opportunities to beat and capture the various raid bosses.

2) Nine daily raid passes

Remote Raid Passes won't be the only way to raid in excess during Pokemon GO Fest 2023. While increasing the remote raid limit is helpful, fans will still have to procure their own Remote Raid Passes. If they prefer in-person raiding, they're in luck, as they can collect up to nine standard raid passes from Pokestops per day.

If players during Pokemon GO Fest 2023's global event combine their remote raiding with in-person raiding, they should be able to rake in a ton of powerful Pokemon to use as they see fit.

3) The return of Unown

Unown remains one of the rarest species in all of Pokemon GO. While plenty of fans will be aiming to catch plenty of rare Pocket Monsters, trainers who have purchased a ticket to GO Fest 2023 will be able to encounter Unown in the wild.

Specifically, since Unown has 28 different forms based on the English alphabet and the exclamation point and question mark, only certain forms will appear during GO Fest.

For the 2023 iteration of this event, global ticket-bearing trainers can expect to find Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O as wild spawns. Furthermore, these Unown can appear in their shiny variants.

As a last point of note, players who are joining Pokemon GO Fest in one of its real-world locations will be able to encounter Unown's ! form (and its new shiny variant) in addition to those named above.

4) New shiny appearances

There's little doubt that shiny hunters will be out in force during Pokemon GO Fest 2023, but there are more than a few new additions to the roster. Depending on which in-person event players attend, different shiny variants will be available as a first-time exclusive before they're included in future events.

Although the in-person players will get their chances to catch certain shinies during GO Fest, global participants won't have to miss out either. The global portion of the event will feature new shiny variants to catch as well.

New shinies during GO Fest 2023

Osaka/London - Dewpider/Araquanid, Petilil/Lilligant, Unown !

- Dewpider/Araquanid, Petilil/Lilligant, Unown ! New York City - Golett/Golurk, Skrelp/Dragalge, Unown !

- Golett/Golurk, Skrelp/Dragalge, Unown ! Global - Goomy/Sliggoo/Goodra, East Sea and West Sea Shellos/Gastrodon, Joltik/Galvantula, Oranguru.

5) The arrival of Frost Rotom

Although Pokemon GO Fest 2023 ticket-holders have plenty to concern themselves with already, they won't want to miss out on another rare Pocket Monster making its debut during the in-person portions of the event. To be specific, Rotom's Frost Forme will be making its first appearance in the mobile title.

It appears that much like previous GO Fest events, ticket-holders will have the chance to encounter and catch Frost Rotom by taking snapshots. The Pocket Monster will occasionally appear as a photobomb Pokemon during the event, so players should keep their cameras handy as they roam.