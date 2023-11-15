Ranking 10 strongest Hisuian Pokemon

Although not an official region for very long, the Hisui region featured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the most memorable landscapes to ever grace the franchise. An ancient state of the modern Sinnoh region, Hisui was home to many monsters that had never been present in the game until the release of Legends.

Game Freak has also granted players the ability to transfer these Hisuian monsters to the newest entries in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As such, many players may want to know if there are any monsters from the ancient region that are worth bringing to the modern titles for use in competitive play or playthroughs.

Ranking Hisui's 10 most powerful Pokemon

10) Hisuian Samurott

Official imagery for Hisuian Samurott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Samurott is very similar to the standard variant players have grown to love, but Hisuian Samurott improves on the species in every way imaginable. Granting it the long-desired secondary Dark typing and the new Sharpness ability, Hisuian Samurott's damage output has been cranked up to 11. It also has some decent utility, as its signature move can be used to set up Spikes on the battlefield as well.

9) Hisuian Decidueye

Official imagery for Hisuian Decidueye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Decidueye is a hard-hitting Grass and Fighting-type with a signature move that hits hard with an increased chance to crit and lower the target's defense. It is also considerably more tanky than its standard Alolan form at the cost of being just a little bit slower. With its Scrappy ability, not even Ghost-types are safe from this monster's Fighting-type onslaught.

8) Basculegion

Basculegion's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Basculegion, the new evolution of Basculin, has shown some serious promise as far as battling potential goes. The species is also incredibly adaptable. Male Basculegion excel in physical attacks while the females are best suited for special attacking, making them a great pick for anyone looking to add a Water-type to their team.

7) Hisuian Typhlosion

Official imagery for Hisuian Typhlosion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having the highest stat total of all the Hisuian Starters, Hisuian Typhlosion is built to dish out damage. Possessing a great offensive typing of Fire and Ghost, alongside some decent secondary effects in the attacks included in its movepool, Hisuian Typhlosion is loaded with damaging and debuffing potential.

6) Ursaluna

Ursaluna as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Ursaluna is a perfect example of optimal stat distribution. In concept, Ursaluna is a slow but powerful tank capable of putting out some of the highest damage in the franchise while also being able to stay in the fight for a long period of time. With its current stat spread prioritizing its physical attack and bulk, it is the perfect fit for its intended role. Its secondary Ground typing even gives it some more offensive capabilities.

5) Hisuian Arcanine

Following the theme of other Hisuian evolutions, Hisuian Arcanine takes the standard form, which was already a really solid choice, and improves on its offensive capabilities in every way. Thanks to its amazing movepool and Rock Head hidden ability, this creature can trample any unsuspecting team with brute force.

4) Enamorus

Enamorus is the new fourth elemental genie in the Pokemon universe. As such, it comes complete with a Therian and an Incarnate form, each offering its own unique playstyles. Although it is not commonly seen in competitive play, many are starting to find a niche for it as a response to some of the more repetitive picks in the metagame.

3) Hisuian Goodra

Official artwork for Goodra (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pseudo-Legendary of the region, Hisuian Goodra takes the standard Goodra and amplifies its defensive assets by increasing its physical defenses and adding a secondary Steel typing. With the Overcoat ability, it can be a great defensive wall for VGC doubles as it would resist powder-based moves like Spore and damage from sandstorms.

2) Origin Palkia

Official imagery for Origin Palkia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Years after the release of Giratina's Origin form back in Platinum, Game Freak decided to add similar forms for the region's other two main Legendaries as well, the first of which is Origin form Palkia. This form gives Palkia an additional 20 points in its Speed stat, letting it outrun several other Legendaries it may encounter.

1) Origin Dialga

Official imagery for Origin Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Palkia moves its resources to Speed when it changes into its Origin form, Dialga opts for some extra bulk, allowing it to stay in the fight for a longer amount of time. Pairing this with Dialga's already impressive defensive type combination of Dragon and Steel, players have arguably one of the best tank Legendaries in the franchise.