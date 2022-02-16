Best moveset for Hisuian Arcanine in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Arcanine is one of several Pokemon to get new regional forms in Legends: Arceus.

Whereas Arcanine is usually a pure Fire-type, Hisuian Arcanine adds on the Rock typing. Unfortunately, this doesn’t do too many favors for this intimidating canine. Fire and Rock are both weak to Water and Ground. Despite this, Hisuian Arcanine is still a strong option with a decent movepool.

Which attacks should this Hisuian Pokemon be using?

Although Hisuian Arcanine’s stats are good enough to make it a mixed attacker, this moveset gives it the best physical moves and some speed control.

Bulldoze

Flare Blitz

Wild Charge

Rock Slide

After using Bulldoze, Arcanine can potentially attack twice in one turn. This can be very important against legendaries or Alpha Pokemon, who won’t get knocked out after a couple of hits. Hisuian Arcanine isn’t the fastest option, but it can reliably double attack many opponents.

Even though Raging Fury is a fun new move, Hisuian Arcanine is still better off using Flare Blitz. Raging Fury can best be described as Fire-type Outrage: once the user clicks Raging Fury, they keep using the move for a couple of turns. Flare Blitz is much more powerful, though, and doesn’t have this drawback. Trainers need to watch out for a little recoil damage.

Trainers will need to go to the Move Shop to teach Hisuian Arcanine Wild Charge, but it’s well worth it. As a Fire/Rock-type, Water is the bane of Hisuian Arcanine’s existence. With Wild Charge, though, it can often take out Water-type threats before they can attack.

Rock Slide is simply another STAB move for Hisuian Arcanine. Trainers can go to the move shop and trade this for Stone Edge if they want, but often Rock Slide will deal suitable damage.

This move also gets better with Bulldoze. Sometimes, Rock Slide won’t deal enough damage to pick up the knockout. After a Bulldoze, though, Hisuian Arcanine should be able to Rock Slide twice, or at least use an Agile Style Rock Slide to move again.

