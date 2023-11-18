Pokemon GO - Best Catch Cup: Great League Edition team choices

Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup will go live on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in this cup format of the Great League till Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Being a Great League Cup, you can only play with Pocket Monsters with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less. Furthermore, you can only play with monsters you caught in the current season.
In this article, we will walk you through the best picks for each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – that you can use to build your team for the Catch Cup.
Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition
1) Lanturn
Base stats
- Attack: 104.8
- Defense: 104.8
- Stamina: 194
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Spark
- Charged Moves: Spark and Thunderbolt
2) Clodsire
Base stats
- Attack: 94.2
- Defense: 119.4
- Stamina: 209
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Poison Sting
- Charged Moves: Earthquake and Sludge Bomb
3) Pelipper
Base stats
- Attack: 123.2
- Defense: 128.7
- Stamina: 114
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/12/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Wing Attack
- Charged Moves: Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane
Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition
2) Medicham
Base stats
- Attack: 106.9
- Defense: 139.4
- Stamina: 141
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 5/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended, but it is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Counter
- Charged Moves: Ice Punch and Psychic
3) Sableye
Base stats
- Attack: 121
- Defense: 123.4
- Stamina: 124
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 3/14/15
- Candy XL is recommended, but it is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Shadow Claw
- Charged Moves: Foul Play and Return
Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition
2) Shadow Quagsire
Base stats
- Attack: 111.2 (+20% for the shadow bonus)
- Defense: 111.9 (-20% for the shadow bonus)
- Stamina: 161
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Mud Shot
- Charged Moves: Mud Bomb and Stone Edge
3) Serperior
Base stats
- Attack: 110.2
- Defense: 143.6
- Stamina: 128
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- Rank 1 IVs: 0/10/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Move: Vine Whip
- Charged Moves: Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace
You can read about the five best teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition of Pokemon GO here.
