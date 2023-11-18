Pokemon
Pokemon GO - Best Catch Cup: Great League Edition team choices

By Raunak Bose
Modified Nov 18, 2023 12:30 GMT
Best picks for the Catch Cup in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup will go live on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in this cup format of the Great League till Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Being a Great League Cup, you can only play with Pocket Monsters with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less. Furthermore, you can only play with monsters you caught in the current season.

In this article, we will walk you through the best picks for each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – that you can use to build your team for the Catch Cup.

Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition

Lanturn in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lanturn

Base stats

  • Attack: 104.8
  • Defense: 104.8
  • Stamina: 194

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Spark
  • Charged Moves: Spark and Thunderbolt

2) Clodsire

Base stats

  • Attack: 94.2
  • Defense: 119.4
  • Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Poison Sting
  • Charged Moves: Earthquake and Sludge Bomb

3) Pelipper

Base stats

  • Attack: 123.2
  • Defense: 128.7
  • Stamina: 114

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/12/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Wing Attack
  • Charged Moves: Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane

Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition

Clodsire in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

1) Clodsire

Base stats

  • Attack: 94.2
  • Defense: 119.4
  • Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Poison Sting
  • Charged Moves: Earthquake and Sludge Bomb

2) Medicham

Base stats

  • Attack: 106.9
  • Defense: 139.4
  • Stamina: 141

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 5/15/15
  • Candy XL is recommended, but it is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Counter
  • Charged Moves: Ice Punch and Psychic

3) Sableye

Base stats

  • Attack: 121
  • Defense: 123.4
  • Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 3/14/15
  • Candy XL is recommended, but it is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Moves: Foul Play and Return

Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition

Quagsire in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

1) Clodsire

Base stats

  • Attack: 94.2
  • Defense: 119.4
  • Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Poison Sting
  • Charged Moves: Earthquake and Sludge Bomb

2) Shadow Quagsire

Base stats

  • Attack: 111.2 (+20% for the shadow bonus)
  • Defense: 111.9 (-20% for the shadow bonus)
  • Stamina: 161

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Mud Shot
  • Charged Moves: Mud Bomb and Stone Edge

3) Serperior

Base stats

  • Attack: 110.2
  • Defense: 143.6
  • Stamina: 128

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • Rank 1 IVs: 0/10/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Move: Vine Whip
  • Charged Moves: Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace

You can read about the five best teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition of Pokemon GO here.

