Pokemon GO - Best Catch Cup: Great League Edition team choices

Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup will go live on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). You can participate in this cup format of the Great League till Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Being a Great League Cup, you can only play with Pocket Monsters with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less. Furthermore, you can only play with monsters you caught in the current season.

In this article, we will walk you through the best picks for each role – Lead, Switch (Safe Swap), and Closer – that you can use to build your team for the Catch Cup.

Best Leads for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition

Lanturn in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lanturn

Base stats

Attack: 104.8

104.8 Defense: 104.8

104.8 Stamina: 194

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/13/14

0/13/14 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Spark

Spark Charged Moves: Spark and Thunderbolt

2) Clodsire

Base stats

Attack: 94.2

94.2 Defense: 119.4

119.4 Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/13

0/14/13 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Moves: Earthquake and Sludge Bomb

3) Pelipper

Base stats

Attack: 123.2

123.2 Defense: 128.7

128.7 Stamina: 114

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/12/15

0/12/15 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Moves: Weather Ball (Water) and Hurricane

Best Switches for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition

Clodsire in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

1) Clodsire

Base stats

Attack: 94.2

94.2 Defense: 119.4

119.4 Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/13

0/14/13 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Moves: Earthquake and Sludge Bomb

2) Medicham

Base stats

Attack: 106.9

106.9 Defense: 139.4

139.4 Stamina: 141

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 5/15/15

5/15/15 Candy XL is recommended, but it is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Ice Punch and Psychic

3) Sableye

Base stats

Attack: 121

121 Defense: 123.4

123.4 Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 3/14/15

3/14/15 Candy XL is recommended, but it is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Foul Play and Return

Best Closers for Pokemon GO’s Catch Cup: Great League Edition

Quagsire in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

1) Clodsire

Base stats

Attack: 94.2

94.2 Defense: 119.4

119.4 Stamina: 209

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/14/13

0/14/13 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Moves: Earthquake and Sludge Bomb

2) Shadow Quagsire

Base stats

Attack: 111.2 (+20% for the shadow bonus)

111.2 (+20% for the shadow bonus) Defense: 111.9 (-20% for the shadow bonus)

111.9 (-20% for the shadow bonus) Stamina: 161

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/15/14

0/15/14 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Mud Bomb and Stone Edge

3) Serperior

Base stats

Attack: 110.2

110.2 Defense: 143.6

143.6 Stamina: 128

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

Rank 1 IVs: 0/10/15

0/10/15 Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Moves: Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace

You can read about the five best teams for the Catch Cup: Great League Edition of Pokemon GO here.

For more similar information, consider following Sportskeeda's Pokemon hub.