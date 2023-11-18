5 best Catch Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO players will be witnessing the return of the Catch Cup in the Great League. This Catch Cup format of the Pokemon GO Battle League will be starting on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). It will end a week later on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Being the Great League edition of the Catch Cup, you can use creatures with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less.
Besides the Combat Power cap, there are two more restrictions that you need to keep in mind:
- You cannot use Mythical beasts.
- You will need to play with the Pokemon that you caught during the current season (Season of Adventures Abound).
(Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves, and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.)
Top Catch Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League
1) Lanturn, Clodsire, and Shadow Gligar
The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:
- Lanturn in the Lead
- Clodsire as the Safe Swap
- Shadow Gligar as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:
- Carbink
- Gligar
- Sableye
- Swampert
- Registeel
- Clodsire
- Mantine
- Vigoroth
- Sableye
- Serperior
- Jellicent
- Cresselia
2) Clodsire, Medicham, and Shadow Dragonair
The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:
- Clodsire in the Lead
- Medicham as the Safe Swap
- Shadow Dragonair as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:
- Carbink
- Lickitubg
- Gligar
- Clodsire
- Swampert
- Registeel
- Steelix
- Sableye
- Pelliper
3) Pelipper, Medicham and Serperior
The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:
- Pelipper in the Lead
- Medicham as the Safe Swap
- Serperior as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:
- Medicham
- Carbink
- Lickitung
- Gligar
- Registeel
- Steelix
- Swampert
- Cresselia
- Jellicent
- Alolan ninetales
- Vigoroth
- Scrafty
- Sableye
4) Lickitung, Shadow Gligar, and Clodsire
The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:
- Lickitung in the Lead
- Shadow Gligar as the Safe Swap
- Clodsire as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:
- Carbink
- Gligar
- Swampert
- Clodsire
- Registeel
- Pelipper
- Mantine
- Sableye
- Jellicent
- Quagsire
- Alolan Ninetales
- Vigoroth
5) Pelipper, Lickitung, and Shadow Alolan Sandslash
The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:
- Pelipper in the Lead
- Lickitung as the Safe Swap
- Shadow Alolan Sandslash as the Closer
Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:
You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:
- Medicham
- Carbink
- Gligar
- Swampert
- Clodsire
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Cresselia
- Alolan Ninetales
- Quagsire
- Jellicent
- Vigoroth
- Mandibuzz
These are some of the best teams that you can use in this chapter of the Catch Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.
