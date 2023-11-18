5 best Catch Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO players will be witnessing the return of the Catch Cup in the Great League. This Catch Cup format of the Pokemon GO Battle League will be starting on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). It will end a week later on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Being the Great League edition of the Catch Cup, you can use creatures with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less.

Besides the Combat Power cap, there are two more restrictions that you need to keep in mind:

You cannot use Mythical beasts.

You will need to play with the Pokemon that you caught during the current season (Season of Adventures Abound).

(Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves, and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.)

Top Catch Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Lanturn, Clodsire, and Shadow Gligar

Lanturn as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

Lanturn in the Lead

Clodsire as the Safe Swap

Shadow Gligar as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Lanturn Water Gun Thunderbolt, Surf Clodsire Poison Sting Earthquake, Sludge Bomb Shadow Gligar Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

Carbink

Gligar

Sableye

Swampert

Registeel

Clodsire

Mantine

Vigoroth

Sableye

Serperior

Jellicent

Cresselia

2) Clodsire, Medicham, and Shadow Dragonair

Clodsire, as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

Clodsire in the Lead

Medicham as the Safe Swap

Shadow Dragonair as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Clodsire Poison Sting Earthquake, Sludge Bomb Medicham Counter Ice Punch, Psychic Shadow Dragonair Dragon Breath Body Slam, Aqua Tail

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

Carbink

Lickitubg

Gligar

Clodsire

Swampert

Registeel

Steelix

Sableye

Pelliper

3) Pelipper, Medicham and Serperior

Medicham, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

Pelipper in the Lead

Medicham as the Safe Swap

Serperior as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Pelipper Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane Medicham Counter Ice Punch, Psychic Serperior Vine Whip Frenzy Plant*, Aerial Ace

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

Medicham

Carbink

Lickitung

Gligar

Registeel

Steelix

Swampert

Cresselia

Jellicent

Alolan ninetales

Vigoroth

Scrafty

Sableye

4) Lickitung, Shadow Gligar, and Clodsire

Clodsire is a tank in the Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

Lickitung in the Lead

Shadow Gligar as the Safe Swap

Clodsire as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Lickitung Lick Body Slam*, Power Whip Shadow Gligar Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig Clodsire Poison Sting Earthquake, Sludge Bomb

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

Carbink

Gligar

Swampert

Clodsire

Registeel

Pelipper

Mantine

Sableye

Jellicent

Quagsire

Alolan Ninetales

Vigoroth

5) Pelipper, Lickitung, and Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Sandslash in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

Pelipper in the Lead

Lickitung as the Safe Swap

Shadow Alolan Sandslash as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Pelipper Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane Lickitung Lick Body Slam*, Power Whip Shadow Alolan Sandslash Shadow Claw* Ice Punch, Drill Run

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

Medicham

Carbink

Gligar

Swampert

Clodsire

Galarian Stunfisk

Cresselia

Alolan Ninetales

Quagsire

Jellicent

Vigoroth

Mandibuzz

These are some of the best teams that you can use in this chapter of the Catch Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

