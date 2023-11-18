Pokemon
  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • 5 best Catch Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

5 best Catch Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

By Raunak Bose
Modified Nov 18, 2023 11:40 GMT
Best teams for catch cup
Best Catch Cup teams in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company/Google)

Pokemon GO players will be witnessing the return of the Catch Cup in the Great League. This Catch Cup format of the Pokemon GO Battle League will be starting on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 pm Pacific Time (PT). It will end a week later on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Being the Great League edition of the Catch Cup, you can use creatures with a Combat Power (CP) of 1,500 or less.

Besides the Combat Power cap, there are two more restrictions that you need to keep in mind:

  • You cannot use Mythical beasts.
  • You will need to play with the Pokemon that you caught during the current season (Season of Adventures Abound).

(Note: The teams mentioned in this article only reflect the writer’s point of view. Moves marked with ‘*’ are Legacy moves, and you will need an Elite TM to teach these moves to your creatures.)

Top Catch Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Lanturn, Clodsire, and Shadow Gligar

Lanturn as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Lanturn as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

  • Lanturn in the Lead
  • Clodsire as the Safe Swap
  • Shadow Gligar as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
LanturnWater Gun
Thunderbolt, Surf
ClodsirePoison Sting
Earthquake, Sludge Bomb
Shadow GligarWing AttackAerial Ace, Dig

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

  • Carbink
  • Gligar
  • Sableye
  • Swampert
  • Registeel
  • Clodsire
  • Mantine
  • Vigoroth
  • Sableye
  • Serperior
  • Jellicent
  • Cresselia

2) Clodsire, Medicham, and Shadow Dragonair

Clodsire, as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Clodsire, as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

  • Clodsire in the Lead
  • Medicham as the Safe Swap
  • Shadow Dragonair as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
ClodsirePoison Sting
Earthquake, Sludge Bomb
MedichamCounter
Ice Punch, Psychic
Shadow DragonairDragon Breath
Body Slam, Aqua Tail

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

  • Carbink
  • Lickitubg
  • Gligar
  • Clodsire
  • Swampert
  • Registeel
  • Steelix
  • Sableye
  • Pelliper

3) Pelipper, Medicham and Serperior

Medicham, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Medicham, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play with this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

  • Pelipper in the Lead
  • Medicham as the Safe Swap
  • Serperior as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
PelipperWing Attack
Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane
MedichamCounter
Ice Punch, Psychic
SerperiorVine Whip
Frenzy Plant*, Aerial Ace

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

  • Medicham
  • Carbink
  • Lickitung
  • Gligar
  • Registeel
  • Steelix
  • Swampert
  • Cresselia
  • Jellicent
  • Alolan ninetales
  • Vigoroth
  • Scrafty
  • Sableye

4) Lickitung, Shadow Gligar, and Clodsire

Clodsire is a tank in the Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)
Clodsire is a tank in the Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

  • Lickitung in the Lead
  • Shadow Gligar as the Safe Swap
  • Clodsire as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
LickitungLick
Body Slam*, Power Whip
Shadow GligarWing AttackAerial Ace, Dig
ClodsirePoison Sting
Earthquake, Sludge Bomb

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

  • Carbink
  • Gligar
  • Swampert
  • Clodsire
  • Registeel
  • Pelipper
  • Mantine
  • Sableye
  • Jellicent
  • Quagsire
  • Alolan Ninetales
  • Vigoroth

5) Pelipper, Lickitung, and Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Sandslash in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)
Alolan Sandslash in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best way to play this team in this iteration of the Catch Cup:

  • Pelipper in the Lead
  • Lickitung as the Safe Swap
  • Shadow Alolan Sandslash as the Closer

Attacks that you would want to run on these creatures:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Moves
PelipperWing Attack
Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane
LickitungLick
Body Slam*, Power Whip
Shadow Alolan SandslashShadow Claw*
Ice Punch, Drill Run

You can beat the following Pocket Monster with this team:

  • Medicham
  • Carbink
  • Gligar
  • Swampert
  • Clodsire
  • Galarian Stunfisk
  • Cresselia
  • Alolan Ninetales
  • Quagsire
  • Jellicent
  • Vigoroth
  • Mandibuzz

These are some of the best teams that you can use in this chapter of the Catch Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon GO. If you have any suggestions, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

You can follow us here for more content on everything Pokemon.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...