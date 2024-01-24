Pokemon GO - Best Hisui Cup: Great League edition team choices for Season 17

The Hisui Cup: Great League edition comes back to Pokemon GO on January 26, 2024, at 1 pm PT and will be around for two weeks, expiring on February 9, 2024, at the same time. The format allows you to use all creatures found in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex as long as they are 1,500 CP or less.

For players looking for the best team choices in Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup, this article lists the best leads, safe switches, and closers.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup: Great League

1) Mantine

Base stats

Attack : 148

: 148 Defense : 226

: 226 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Ice Beam and Aerial Ace

2) Lickitung

Base stats

Attack : 108

: 108 Defense : 137

: 137 Stamina: 207

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

8/14/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Lick

Lick Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip

3) Shadow Gligar

Base stats

Attack : 142

: 142 Defense : 184

: 184 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/12

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig

Honorable mentions

Abomasnow: Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball

Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball Steelix: Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Earthquake

Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Earthquake Whiscash: Mud Shot + Scald and Mud Bomb

Mud Shot + Scald and Mud Bomb Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop and Rock Slide

Counter + Cross Chop and Rock Slide Walrein: Powder Snow* + Icicle Spear and Earthquake

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup: Great League

1) Walrein or Shadow Walrein

Base stats

Attack : 182

: 182 Defense : 176

: 176 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow*

Powder Snow* Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear and Earthquake

2) Drapion

Base stats

Attack : 180

: 180 Defense : 202

: 202 Stamina: 172

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

2/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

3) Cresselia

Base stats

Attack : 152

: 152 Defense : 258

: 258 Stamina: 260

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

2/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Future Sight/Moonblast

Honorable mentions

Shadow Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig

Sealeo or Shadow Sealeo: Powder Snow + Body Slam and Water Pulse

Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip

Snorlax: Lick + Body Slam and Superpower

Overqwil: Poison Jap + Aqua Tail and Shadow Ball

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup: Great League

1) Shadow Electivire

Base stats

Attack : 249

: 249 Defense : 169

: 169 Stamina: 189

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Ice Punch

2) Whiscash or Shadow Whiscash

Base stats

Attack : 151

: 151 Defense : 141

: 141 Stamina: 242

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Mud Bomb and Scald

3) Umbreon

Base stats

Attack : 126

: 126 Defense : 240

: 240 Stamina: 216

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Last Resort*

Honorable mentions

Bastiodon: Smack Down + Stone Edge and Flamethrower

Smack Down + Stone Edge and Flamethrower Cresselia: Psycho Cut + Grass Knot + Moonblast/Future Sight

Psycho Cut + Grass Knot + Moonblast/Future Sight Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace

Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace Frosslass: Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball

Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Energy Ball

Alongside the Hisui Cup: Great League edition, the open Great League will be active from January 26 to February 2, 2024, while the open Ultra League will be in play from February 2 to February 9, 2024.

