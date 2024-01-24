Pokemon GO - Best Hisui Cup: Great League edition team choices for Season 17

The Hisui Cup: Great League edition comes back to Pokemon GO on January 26, 2024, at 1 pm PT and will be around for two weeks, expiring on February 9, 2024, at the same time. The format allows you to use all creatures found in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex as long as they are 1,500 CP or less.
For players looking for the best team choices in Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup, this article lists the best leads, safe switches, and closers.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup: Great League
1) Mantine
Base stats
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 226
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Ice Beam and Aerial Ace
2) Lickitung
Base stats
- Attack: 108
- Defense: 137
- Stamina: 207
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 8/14/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Lick
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Power Whip
3) Shadow Gligar
Base stats
- Attack: 142
- Defense: 184
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/12
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dig
Honorable mentions
- Abomasnow: Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Energy Ball
- Steelix: Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Earthquake
- Whiscash: Mud Shot + Scald and Mud Bomb
- Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop and Rock Slide
- Walrein: Powder Snow* + Icicle Spear and Earthquake
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup: Great League
1) Walrein or Shadow Walrein
Base stats
- Attack: 182
- Defense: 176
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow*
- Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear and Earthquake
2) Drapion
Base stats
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 202
- Stamina: 172
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 2/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Sting
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch
3) Cresselia
Base stats
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 258
- Stamina: 260
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 2/15/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Future Sight/Moonblast
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Gligar: Wing Attack + Aerial Ace and Dig
- Sealeo or Shadow Sealeo: Powder Snow + Body Slam and Water Pulse
- Lickitung: Lick + Body Slam* and Power Whip
- Snorlax: Lick + Body Slam and Superpower
- Overqwil: Poison Jap + Aqua Tail and Shadow Ball
Best closers for Pokemon GO's Hisui Cup: Great League
1) Shadow Electivire
Base stats
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 169
- Stamina: 189
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Ice Punch
2) Whiscash or Shadow Whiscash
Base stats
- Attack: 151
- Defense: 141
- Stamina: 242
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Mud Bomb and Scald
3) Umbreon
Base stats
- Attack: 126
- Defense: 240
- Stamina: 216
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Last Resort*
Honorable mentions
- Bastiodon: Smack Down + Stone Edge and Flamethrower
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut + Grass Knot + Moonblast/Future Sight
- Shadow Sneasler: Shadow Claw + Close Combat and Aerial Ace
- Frosslass: Powder Snow + Avalanche and Shadow Ball
- Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Energy Ball
Alongside the Hisui Cup: Great League edition, the open Great League will be active from January 26 to February 2, 2024, while the open Ultra League will be in play from February 2 to February 9, 2024.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters