How to get White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon GO?

The anticipated White-Striped Basculin is coming to Pokemon GO, and trainers are excited to get it for the first time during GO Tour: Sinnoh. The creature made its grand appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and quickly became a popular species.

The mainline games have three forms of Basculin: Red, Blue, and White. A White-Stripe is the most desired form because it is the only version to evolve into a Basculegion.

In this article, we will cover how to get White-Striped Basculin in the game. You’ll also learn the release date and time of the Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: How to get White-Striped Basculin

Dialga, Palkia, Cynadquil, Oshawott, and Rowlet (Image via Niantic)

Global players will have to wait for the conclusion of Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles to get White-Striped Basculin. This tour will go live at 9 PM PST on February 17 and end at 5 PM PST on February 18, 2024. Once the event ends, the GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global, the next on the line, will again provide the chance to catch the Mellow Pokemon.

Although the White-Striped Basculin is the only known form to evolve, it won't evolve in the title during the tour. As of writing this article, the developers have locked its evolution. However, we will update this article if we find any information regarding its availability in GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.

That said, we will look into how you can find the White-Striped Basculin. Looking at the Los Angeles tour event’s format, the creature might be made available by following the exact method.

How to encounter White-Striped Basculin

The process to find White-Striped Basculin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will find the White-Striped Basculin while exploring the Routes during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles. It'll be a new encounter added to the Route feature.

The developers at Niantic have not included the critter in Raids, Wild Encounters, and Pokemon Eggs. So, the ticket holders will have to get the Pokemon by exploring the Routes.

How to explore a Route to encounter White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon GO

Find the creature on your way (Image via Niantic)

As soon as the event goes live, follow these steps to find White-Striped Basculin:

Open your game. Look for the Nearby menu. Click it and select "Route" to see all local Routes. Select the one you want. Follow the Route. Encounter White-Striped Basculin. Meet Mateo at the endpoint. (Optional)

Mateo is an NPC who likes to exchange Gifts and Postcards and appears once a day. You can accept his offer to earn exciting rewards.

