Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get White-Striped Basculin and White-Striped Basculegion

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC is finally here, and with it comes a wave of new and returning monsters for players to meet and collect. One of these many creatures that you may have heard about in the news is Basculin. While far from impressive on its own, it appears that the valuable White-Striped variant will be available in the land of Kitakami.

What makes this special type of Basculin so much better than its red and blue forms is that these are the only kind of the species that are able to evolve into Basculegion, a new creature that debuted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With this in mind, many players will want to know how they can find this special striped variety of the fish.

Where to find White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For those who are unaware, White-Stripe Basculin was originally thought to be exclusive to the ancient Hisui region. However, it appears that some have survived and are currently living in the Timeless Woods in the northern portion of Kitakami.

Those who wish to encounter one of these types of Basculin will need to have progressed in the main story to the point where the ride Pokemon in your respective version can swim through water. Of course, Basculin at this location can also be shiny, so those who want a Shiny Paldea-Native White Basculin can get one.

Where to find Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Basculegion as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, Basculegion itself cannot be located in the Paldea region. However, there is still a way for those who may not have the DLC to get a Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but this requires you to have a copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It also requires you to have access to the external Pokemon Home application.

Through Massive Mass Outbreaks in the Cobalt Coastlands, you can encounter a large number of Basculegion just waiting to be caught. After you catch one of these wild Basculegion, you can then save and exit the game and open Pokemon Home. Once there, just transfer the Basculegion from Legends to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it will be there waiting for you the next time you open the game.

How to evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Thankfully, this part of the creature has remained untouched from Legends, as the only way you can evolve your White-Stripe Basculin is by taking at least 294 points of recoil damage without the monster fainting in battle. Once this value has been achieved, it will evolve the next time it elevates in level.

The best way to speed up this evolution process is to only use recoil moves in battles while also giving it the Leftovers item to hold on to. This will grant Basculin a small amount of healing every turn, making it much harder to faint from the aforementioned recoil damage. Just make sure Basculin sees lots of battles, as it will eventually evolve when it is ready.