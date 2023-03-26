5 tips to make Shiny Hunting easy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Hunting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can seem like a daunting task for some players. These tips should make everything much more manageable. Most of them are perfectly doable for a solo enthusiast. As an honorable mention, the Masuda Method is something players should know. You need to breed two Pocket Monsters from different languages of origin. Doing so raises the odds to 1/683, some of the best odds you'll get in these two games.

Other entries on this list will also include some additional tips worth considering on your Shiny Hunt.

Five tips for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players seeking to Shiny Hunt

1) Sparkling Power Lv. 3 is overpowered

Get your ingredients for a good sandwich (Image via Game Freak)

Several methods boost the odds of a successful Shiny Hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The easiest one is tied to Sparkling Power Lv. 3. Using two different Herba Mysticas and some other ingredients is all a player needs to get this Sandwich Power.

Here is a comparison of Shiny Hunting odds that some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players may wish to see:

Default odds: 1/4,096

1/4,096 Sparkling Power Lv. 3: 1/1,204.38

Sparkling Power Lv. 3 is enough to raise your odds by over 3x. Combining it with other methods like outbreaks is also great. Just keep in mind that this Sandwich Power doesn't affect the odds of anything you hatch from an egg.

2) Take advantage of outbreaks

Mass outbreaks can easily be spotted on the overworld map (Image via Game Freak)

Outbreaks are a feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet where Trainers can defeat up to 60 spawning Pokemon to greatly boost the odds of finding a Shiny. Just for reference, here are some numbers:

Default odds: 1/4,096

1/4,096 30-59 defeated foes: 1/2,048.25

1/2,048.25 60+ defeated foes: 1/1,365.67

If you combine Sparkling Power Lv. 3 with 60 or more defeated wild Pokemon, your odds will become 1/683.08. That's terrific. The only downside is that players don't get to guarantee what's available in an outbreak.

3) Auto-battling is convenient in outbreaks

There are two reasons to use the auto-battling feature while Shiny Hunting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

It's much quicker for defeating a massive amount of enemies than manual battles. Shinies will never be defeated through auto-battling.

Saving time is excellent. Doing so while also guaranteeing that you can't make your target faint is even better. It's also pretty easy to do since you don't need much of a strategy. Once you find what you're looking for, proceed with a regular battle and make sure your opponent doesn't faint.

4) Try to get a Shiny Charm as soon as possible

Shiny Charm is an item that greatly boosts the odds of a successful Shiny Hunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The default odds go from 1/4,096 to 1/1,1365.67, and it can go even lower with Sparkling Power Lv. 3 and a mass outbreak chain.

Trainers can increase the odds with a Shiny Charm, Sparkling Power Lv. 3, and a maxed-out outbreak to 1/512.44. You can get this item by catching everything in the Paldea Pokedex and showing it to Jacq at the academy.

5) Status ailments and False Swipe are very useful tools

Breloom is very handy in this situation (Image via Game Freak)

Status ailments can make catching Shiny Pokemon much easier in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's ideal to use Sleep or Paralysis since neither can make an opponent faint. Otherwise, use False Swipe to do damage.

This move can never make an enemy faint, which is a godsend while Shiny Hunting. Players are also recommended to start the battle with a Quick Ball just to see if they can catch their foe in a single turn.

