Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Hunting guide: The best candidates to use False Swipe

False Swipe is a phenomenal move to use whilst Shiny Hunting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While several Pocket Monsters can learn it, that doesn't mean all of them are good candidates. Ideally, the user of this move should have a reasonably high Attack stat and get some power boost.

For those who don't know what False Swipe does, here is a brief reminder:

Type: Normal

Normal Base Power: 40

40 Accuracy: 100

100 PP: 40~64

40~64 Effect: The attack can never KO the opponent, guaranteeing they will at least have 1 HP.

This move is extremely valuable when you're Shiny Hunting, as it can never KO the foe. This means you don't have to reset as often compared to strategies that don't utilize this move.

The best options for False Swipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Shiny Hunting guide

Here is a quick list of good candidates who can learn False Swipe in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Persian

Breloom

Slaking

Zangoose

Gallade

Kingambit

Iron Valiant

Chien-Pao

A more in-depth explanation of whom to use for Shiny Hunting will be provided below. There will be two categories:

Sleep setters

High Attack options

There can be some overlap, meaning that anything with a high Attack stat and a sleep move is often the best choice.

Sleep setters

The following candidates can use this move and make the opponent fall asleep:

Persian (Hypnosis)

Breloom (Spore)

Gallade (Hypnosis)

Iron Valiant (Hypnosis)

Of the three options, Breloom is the best user. It has Spore, which is far more accurate than Hypnosis. The only time you would want Hypnosis over Spore is if you're fighting a Grass-type since they're immune to powder moves.

Breloom also has 130 Base Attack and Technician, making it a powerful user of this move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Sleep boosts the likeliness of catching a wild Pocket Monster while Shiny Hunting.

Its combination of these attributes arguably makes Breloom the best user of False Swipe in the entire generation.

Note: The Sharpness Ability does not affect False Swipe's Base Power, contrary to popular belief. Thus, Gallade isn't as strong as one might think.

High Attack

Toxic Boost makes Zangoose hit very hard, which is good for Shiny Hunting (Image via Game Freak)

Here are some other candidates that rely on raw power:

Slaking

Zangoose

Kingambit

Chien-Pao

In terms of raw power, Zangoose is the strongest user of this move. However, that requires you to poison it beforehand, ideally with a Toxic Orb. Slaking has a less powerful version that is still far stronger than most of its competitors. Unfortunately, its Truant Ability is atrocious.

Kingambit's False Swipe is decent in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although you need to faint five of your allies to make it nearly as strong as other powerful users of this move. Chien-Pao is a decent option if you:

Don't want to Poison the False Swipe user like you would in Zangoose's case

Want to use something with a good Ability, unlike Slaking

Have no desire to have a fainted team as you would in Kingambit's case

Ultimately, these options aren't as reliable as Breloom because they lack any sleep moves. Nonetheless, some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers may wish to rely on it.

