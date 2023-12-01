Best Los Angeles travel guide for Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh 

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh is going to take place in February 2024. With just over two months of time left, you must have begun planning your trip to Pasadena, Los Angeles. This is the home Rose Bowl Stadium, where the main events of the Sinnoh Tour are going to take place.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to have a wonderful, stress-free mini vacation in Los Angeles, including the best hotels, eateries, modes of transport, and more.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh 2024 - Best hotels in Los Angeles

The 2024 Sinnoh Tour event will be taking place at Rose Bowl Stadium. Considering that there is a major event being planned here, the hotels in its vicinity are likely to see a hike in their fares.

As a result, it would be better to book a hotel that’s a bit far from the venue but not so distant that traveling would become an inconvenience. You could book hotels in places like Burnbank or Glendale. Glendale happens to be in between Burbank and Pasadena, home to Rose Bowl Stadium.

Hotels in Burbank (Overnight fare for a room of two)

1) Hotel Burbank

Booking.com: US$199

US$199 Agoda.com: US$199

US$199 Hotels.com: US$178

US$178 MakeMyTrip: US$167

2) Safari Inn, a Coastal Hotel

Booking.com: US$169

US$169 Agoda.com: US$169

US$169 Hotels.com: US$169

US$169 MakeMyTrip: US$152

3) The Tangerine

Booking.com: US$209

US$209 Agoda.com: US$209

US$209 Hotels.com: US$163

US$163 Trip.com: US$209

Hotels in Glendale (Overnight fare for a room of two)

1) Hampton Inn and Suites

Booking.com: US$298

US$298 Agoda.com: US$295

US$295 Hotels.com: US$210

US$210 MakeMyTrip: US$210

2) Embassy Suites

Booking.com: US$250

US$250 Agoda.com: US$250

US$250 Hotels.com: US$250

US$250 Trip.com: US$250

3) Hyatt Place

Booking.com: US$310

US$310 Agoda.com: US$310

US$310 Trip.com: US$320

US$320 MakeMyTrip: US$300

Hotels in Pasadena

If money is not an issue and you want to stay close to Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, you can book a room in one of the following hotels:

1) The Langham Huntington

Booking.com: US$652

US$652 Agoda.com: US$610

US$610 Hotels.com: US$650

2) The Westin

Booking.com: US$403

US$403 Agoda.com: US$403

US$403 Hotels.com: US$403

US$403 Westin.com: US$400

3) Hilton

Booking.com: US$413

US$413 Agoda.com: US$413

US$413 Hotels.com: US$413

US$413 Trip.com: US$380

How to travel from Burbank to Rose Bowl Stadium during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh (Image via Niantic)

You can use four modes of transport to travel from Burbank to Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena:

Train

Tram

Bus

Car

Taking a train or tram from Burbank to Pasadena

Distance: Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers

Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers Average travel duration: 1 hour and 35 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.

1 hour and 35 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions. Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately US$10.

Taking a bus from Burbank to Pasadena

Distance: Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers

Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers Average travel duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.

1 hour and 56 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions. Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately US$15.

If you travel by Line 94 bus or Line 501 bus, it can cost you as low as US$3.

Taking a car from Burbank to Pasadena

Distance: Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers

Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers Average travel duration: 15-20 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.

15-20 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions. Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately upwards of US$40.

How to travel from Glendale to Rose Bowl Stadium during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh

You can use four modes of transport to travel from Glendale to Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena:

Bus

Car

Taking a bus from Glendale to Pasadena

You can travel by Line 501 bus or Line 180 bus

Distance: Roughly 8 miles or 13 kilometers

Roughly 8 miles or 13 kilometers Average travel duration: 50 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.

50 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions. Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately US$4.

Taking a car from Glendale to Pasadena

Distance: Roughly 8 miles or 13 kilometers

Roughly 8 miles or 13 kilometers Average travel duration: 10 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.

10 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions. Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately upwards of US$30.

Things to do in Pasadena, Los Angeles, besides Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh

There are lots of interesting tourist attractions in Pasadena (Image via Google)

If you feel that the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh might not be reason enough to travel to Pasadena, you can also consider adding the following things to your trip itinerary:

Tours in Pasadena

Private photo walk in Los Angeles with a personal photographer.

Visit Hollywood, Beverly Hills, beaches, and more.

Warner Bros. Studio tour.

Half-day sightseeing tour of Los Angeles.

Attractions in Pasadena

Norton Simon Museum

The Gamble House

Old Pasadena

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Rose Parade

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Best restaurants in Pasadena, Los Angeles

If you happen to feel hungry during or after a long day of engaging in Pokemon GO-related activities and touring Pasadena, you can walk into one of the following restaurants for a delectable meal:

Perry’s Joint: +1 626-798-4700

+1 626-798-4700 Old Sasoon Bakery: +1 626-791-3280

+1 626-791-3280 Colette: +1 626-510-6286

+1 626-510-6286 Roma Market: +1 626-797-7748

+1 626-797-7748 Rodney’s Ribs: +1 626-818-7427

Everything you need to know about Rose Bowl Stadium for 2023 Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh

Address: 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103, United States of America

1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103, United States of America Location: Hermon Park (Arroyo Seco Park)

Hermon Park (Arroyo Seco Park) Phone: +1 626-577-3100

+1 626-577-3100 Opened: October 28, 1922

This stadium has a maximum capacity of 89,702 individuals. It is massive, and whoever comes here for the Sinnoh Tour will have a lot of space to wander about.

That brings us to the end of this travel guide. You can read this article to know everything about the in-person events at the 2024 Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh.