Best Los Angeles travel guide for Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh 

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh is going to take place in February 2024. With just over two months of time left, you must have begun planning your trip to Pasadena, Los Angeles. This is the home Rose Bowl Stadium, where the main events of the Sinnoh Tour are going to take place.
In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to have a wonderful, stress-free mini vacation in Los Angeles, including the best hotels, eateries, modes of transport, and more.
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh 2024 - Best hotels in Los Angeles
The 2024 Sinnoh Tour event will be taking place at Rose Bowl Stadium. Considering that there is a major event being planned here, the hotels in its vicinity are likely to see a hike in their fares.
As a result, it would be better to book a hotel that’s a bit far from the venue but not so distant that traveling would become an inconvenience. You could book hotels in places like Burnbank or Glendale. Glendale happens to be in between Burbank and Pasadena, home to Rose Bowl Stadium.
Hotels in Burbank (Overnight fare for a room of two)
1) Hotel Burbank
- Booking.com: US$199
- Agoda.com: US$199
- Hotels.com: US$178
- MakeMyTrip: US$167
2) Safari Inn, a Coastal Hotel
- Booking.com: US$169
- Agoda.com: US$169
- Hotels.com: US$169
- MakeMyTrip: US$152
3) The Tangerine
- Booking.com: US$209
- Agoda.com: US$209
- Hotels.com: US$163
- Trip.com: US$209
Hotels in Glendale (Overnight fare for a room of two)
1) Hampton Inn and Suites
- Booking.com: US$298
- Agoda.com: US$295
- Hotels.com: US$210
- MakeMyTrip: US$210
2) Embassy Suites
- Booking.com: US$250
- Agoda.com: US$250
- Hotels.com: US$250
- Trip.com: US$250
3) Hyatt Place
- Booking.com: US$310
- Agoda.com: US$310
- Trip.com: US$320
- MakeMyTrip: US$300
Hotels in Pasadena
If money is not an issue and you want to stay close to Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, you can book a room in one of the following hotels:
1) The Langham Huntington
- Booking.com: US$652
- Agoda.com: US$610
- Hotels.com: US$650
2) The Westin
- Booking.com: US$403
- Agoda.com: US$403
- Hotels.com: US$403
- Westin.com: US$400
3) Hilton
- Booking.com: US$413
- Agoda.com: US$413
- Hotels.com: US$413
- Trip.com: US$380
How to travel from Burbank to Rose Bowl Stadium during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh
You can use four modes of transport to travel from Burbank to Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena:
- Train
- Tram
- Bus
- Car
Taking a train or tram from Burbank to Pasadena
- Distance: Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers
- Average travel duration: 1 hour and 35 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.
- Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately US$10.
Taking a bus from Burbank to Pasadena
- Distance: Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers
- Average travel duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.
- Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately US$15.
If you travel by Line 94 bus or Line 501 bus, it can cost you as low as US$3.
Taking a car from Burbank to Pasadena
- Distance: Roughly 12 miles or 19 kilometers
- Average travel duration: 15-20 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.
- Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately upwards of US$40.
How to travel from Glendale to Rose Bowl Stadium during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh
You can use four modes of transport to travel from Glendale to Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena:
- Bus
- Car
Taking a bus from Glendale to Pasadena
You can travel by Line 501 bus or Line 180 bus
- Distance: Roughly 8 miles or 13 kilometers
- Average travel duration: 50 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.
- Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately US$4.
Taking a car from Glendale to Pasadena
- Distance: Roughly 8 miles or 13 kilometers
- Average travel duration: 10 minutes. This is subject to change depending on prevailing traffic conditions.
- Average cost: The trip will cost you approximately upwards of US$30.
Things to do in Pasadena, Los Angeles, besides Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh
If you feel that the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh might not be reason enough to travel to Pasadena, you can also consider adding the following things to your trip itinerary:
Tours in Pasadena
- Private photo walk in Los Angeles with a personal photographer.
- Visit Hollywood, Beverly Hills, beaches, and more.
- Warner Bros. Studio tour.
- Half-day sightseeing tour of Los Angeles.
Attractions in Pasadena
- Norton Simon Museum
- The Gamble House
- Old Pasadena
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Rose Parade
Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Best restaurants in Pasadena, Los Angeles
If you happen to feel hungry during or after a long day of engaging in Pokemon GO-related activities and touring Pasadena, you can walk into one of the following restaurants for a delectable meal:
- Perry’s Joint: +1 626-798-4700
- Old Sasoon Bakery: +1 626-791-3280
- Colette: +1 626-510-6286
- Roma Market: +1 626-797-7748
- Rodney’s Ribs: +1 626-818-7427
Everything you need to know about Rose Bowl Stadium for 2023 Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh
- Address: 1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena, CA 91103, United States of America
- Location: Hermon Park (Arroyo Seco Park)
- Phone: +1 626-577-3100
- Opened: October 28, 1922
This stadium has a maximum capacity of 89,702 individuals. It is massive, and whoever comes here for the Sinnoh Tour will have a lot of space to wander about.
That brings us to the end of this travel guide. You can read this article to know everything about the in-person events at the 2024 Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh.