5 most unique Dragon-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

The hardest thing for Pokemon GO Shiny collectors is to evaluate the unique Dragon-type monsters, as each one is unique in its own way because of its design, features, and coloring. As usual, any species with Legendaries and Mythical status most certainly have the best composition, drawn inspiration, shades, etc. For multiple reasons, these creatures are glorified in all Pokemon games and always remain on top of any unique shiny or regular list.

However, that doesn’t mean non-legendaries and non-mythical 'mon lack uniqueness; they are trainers' second priority. Dragon-type Monsters are inspired creatures that appear in the folklore of many Chinese, Japanese, and European cultures that look like giant serpents or lizards. Most top critters look like them if we go with their actual resemblance according to the lore.

This article lists the five most intriguing Dragon-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, excluding Mythical and Legendaries.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Shiny Altaria and four other unique Dragon-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Altaria

Shiny Altaria (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The original variant of Altaria has a unique body design in Pokemon GO. It is big, fluffy, and has cotton-like feathers covering almost half its body. The remaining visible parts are covered in blue colors, where only its eyes are black, and its beak and cheek are white.

This hue selection gives the impression that Altaria resembles a blue and cloudy sky. This unique body characteristic might help Altaria camouflage in the sky.

Shiny Altaria, on the other hand, has a slightly altered shade, which allows it to hide in the clouds in the evening. This is possible because of its gold/brown body and cloud-like feathers. To make it this beautiful and charming, the franchise might have drawn inspiration from a Chinese mythological bird, Peng. This bird can travel a long distance with just a flap of its enormous cloud-like wings.

2) Shiny Noibat

Shiny Noibat (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

At first glance, one might not consider Shiny Noibat as a Dragon-type entity as it looks more like a Shiny Bat Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The juxtaposed comparison of the original and Shiny variant helps collectors dig deep into its origin, inspiration, design, and shade.

The regular form has a purple body, while the non-regular version has a mint. This coloring is ideal for the Dragon-type Shiny, and the speaker-like black color ear tips, wings, and legs beautifully contrast the design.

The developers might have borrowed ideas from various living and non-living things to design Shiny Noibat. While some fans believe that the European dragon Wyverns may have inspired it, others think bats as the insight. Whatever the case, this Dragon-type Shiny Pokemon is truly astonishing.

3) Shiny Vibrava

Shiny Vibrava (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO Shiny Vibrava is easily forgettable, though it can become a great Dragon-type monster. Talking about its design, its appearance is similar to a bug-type critter. To support this explanation, you can see its body formation being similar to that of a Dragonfly.

It has four black legs, a yellowish-golden body, wide brown eyes, four brown quadrilateral wings on its body, and two on its tail. The edges of the wings have black coloring, which completes the look of the design.

The Pokemon GO Community believes that the inspiration for Shiny Vibrava is likely drawn from an antlion. Its evolution line is also believed to be inspired by antlion's life cycle. Trapinch resembles the larva state, while Vibrava parallels the insect. However, Vibrava’s final stage, Flygon, has multiple inspirations that deviate it from an antlion's design.

Fans think this Dragon-type Pokemon’s wing in its original form represents the spring season while the Shiny represents autumn.

4) Shiny Fraxure

Shiny Fraxure (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon GO, the Shiny version of Fraxure is definitely more eye-pleasing and attractive than the original one. A rhinoceros and a dinosaur likely inspired this monster. The body design is similar to these creatures, and the added features make it unique.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the bright blue neon color on the lower body contrasts nicely. On the upper body, the hue gives aesthetic pleasure, giving Shiny Fraxure the recognition it deserves.

The original variant lacks that enticing component to hook Pokemon GO hunters, but the Shiny doesn’t. In both forms, the body coloring is mainly divided into two parts. Shiny Fraxure’s upper body is more greenish, and the lower is more pitch black. It has a blue neon tail tip, claws, hands, and tusk, which gives it a terrifying look.

5) Shiny Dratini

Shiny Dratini (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Dratini’s physique and color combination are beautiful, making it more adorable in Pokemon GO. According to the lore, the monster continually sheds off its old skin. This might be why it looks pretty and clean.

Even without the golden gems like Dragonair, Shiny Dratini impresses a lot of trainers thanks to its pink body shade. This color is unique for the Dragon-type because it usually represents Fairy-type Pokemon like Dianice.

This Shiny Snake Pokemon has a pink body, a white underside stretching from its neck to its tail, a white mouth, and white wings resembling ears. This Dragon-type Shiny is so cute that Pokemon GO collectors don’t want to miss a capture opportunity.