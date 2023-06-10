Pokemon GO Fraxure raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

After a long month of Rising Heroes, trainers worldwide have been eager to see what awaits them in the next chapter of Pokemon GO. The Hidden Gems update of Pokemon GO dropped on June 1, 2023, bringing many cool features to the table. Many exciting events were announced for the month of June, like Spotlight Hours and Water Festival: Beach Week, but the Axew Community Day takes the cake.

This is when you can catch the cute Dragon-type creature, Axew, with a globally boosted spawn rate. Other exciting bonuses include boosted candies for catching Pokemon, boosted experience points, double candies for transferring creatures, and much more.

You will also be able to catch Axew’s Stage 1 evolution, Fraxure, which will be available in 4-star raids. This means that you will need fewer resources to evolve it into a Haxorus with the exclusive Community Day move if you manage to get a Fraxure with a good appraisal.

Everything you need to know going into the four-star Fraxure raids in Pokemon GO

As mentioned earlier, Fraxure raids will have a 4-star difficulty rating, and you can take part in these raids on June 10, 2023, between 5 pm and 10 pm local time. You must do these raids in person, as remote raid passes will be unusable.

Just like its base form, Fraxure is also a Dragon-type critter. This means that it will be:

Vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type beasts

to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type beasts Damaged normally by Normal, Rock, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel, Psychic, Ground, and Dark-type beasts

by Normal, Rock, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Poison, Steel, Psychic, Ground, and Dark-type beasts Resistant to Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric-type beasts

So, the best Pokemon to include in your Fraxure raid’s roster are:

Kyurem (Dragon/Ice-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Outrage

(Dragon/Ice-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Outrage Galarian Darmanitan (Ice-type), with a move combination of Ice Fang and Avalanche

Darmanitan (Ice-type), with a move combination of Ice Fang and Avalanche Palkia (Dragon/Water-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

(Dragon/Water-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Rayquaza (Dragon/Flying-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

(Dragon/Flying-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe Salamence (Dragon/Flying-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

(Dragon/Flying-type), with a move combination of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Zacian (Fairy-type), with a move combination of Snarl and Play Rough

pokemongolive.com/post/community… Don’t pass on this opportunity to get a Haxorus that knows Breaking Swipe!Evolve Fraxure during #PokemonGOCommunityDay on June 10 to get a Haxorus that knows Breaking Swipe. Don’t pass on this opportunity to get a Haxorus that knows Breaking Swipe! Evolve Fraxure during #PokemonGOCommunityDay on June 10 to get a Haxorus that knows Breaking Swipe.pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/dgQYT6mBBM

Since you will encounter Fraxure with a 4-star difficulty rating in Pokemon GO, you will not face many problems while trying to take it down. Fraxure, as a raid boss, will have a Combat Power (CP) of 25298. Depending on the weather condition, you can catch it with one of the following CP values:

Not weather-boosted: Between 1208 and 1276 CP, at level 20

Between 1208 and 1276 CP, at level 20 Weather Boosted (Windy): Between 1511 and 1596 CP, at level 25

That is all you need to know about this raid boss in Pokemon GO. Hopefully, you can catch a few strong Fraxures to evolve into Haxoruses.

