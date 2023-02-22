What are 6-star raids in Pokemon GO, and how to find them? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO offers various levels of raids that are classified according to the number of stars, where the difficulty of the raid boss increases with the number of stars. The most formidable raid bosses on the platform are those with six stars, but they aren't prominent. This unique and extremely powerful raid boss tier was introduced along with Mega Legendary Pokemon in the game.

The concept of Mega Evolution was introduced to Pokemon GO on April 28, 2022, by the game developers. As part of the update, Niantic made several alterations to the in-game mechanics, such as introducing Mega Levels, bonuses, and a new raid tier for players to experience.

The 6-star raids added as part of this update are exciting events, and players must team up with powerful trainers to win against the raid boss. Below is everything one needs to know about finding 6-star raids in the game.

Pokemon GO 6-star raids and tips for finding them in the game 2023

To participate in 6-star raids on Pokemon GO, players must constantly watch out for them by searching their local area gyms. A 6-Star Raid Egg can appear above these facilities anytime, so players must be vigilant. Once an egg appears, players can observe it pulsing and trying to hatch at the top of the gym. To identify 6-star raids, players should look for a Mega symbol and six stars above the pulsing egg.

The pulsating egg resembles a Mega Egg, with a similar symbol and an exterior color that changes constantly. Players can battle the raid boss when the egg hatches, and once it is defeated in battle, the monster can be captured.

Completing a 6-star raid in Pokemon GO is challenging, requiring trainers to bring as many fellow trainers as possible to win. The Raid boss's Combat Power is significantly enhanced, sometimes exceeding 80,000 CP, making it a formidable and dominant adversary.

Due to their high level of difficulty and power, 6-star raids have appeared only a handful of times in the game. The first appearance of these raids was during the Pokemon Air Adventures event in May 2022, which included Mega Latias and Mega Latios as raid bosses. Players will probably see more Legendary Pokemon as 6-star raid bosses.

Pokemon GO fans are seen speculating about which Legendary Pokemon will receive the 6-star Mega Evolution treatment in the future. Mewtwo and Rayquaza are among the most commonly discussed possibilities. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Niantic will likely introduce additional 6-star raid bosses soon, as they won't want to limit these raids to just Latios and Latias indefinitely.

The most recent 6-star raid happened during the Pokemon Air Adventures promotion, which coincided with the Pokemon GO Safari Zone event in Singapore. This promotion ran from November 18 to 20, 2022 (GMT+8).

The fan base is currently very excited about the upcoming in-game Raids. Pokemon GO trainers will be able to witness the Mega Raids, where several other Mega Fighters like Mega Latias, Mega Latios, Mega Gengar, and others will partake. With the raid list released for February 2023, many fans are excited that a 6-star raid might occur soon.

