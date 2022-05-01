How to catch Flying Pikachu in Pokemon GO

Flying Pikachu will be diving back into Pokemon GO very soon. This variant of Pikachu has made several appearances in the mobile game. Its most recent one was for the Fifth Year Anniversary of Pokemon GO. An upcoming event, however, will bring this very popular alternate Pikachu back, which should fill many fans with excitement.

Flying Pikachu available through Pokemon Air Adventures event

Trainers will be able to catch Flying Pikachu during the Pokemon GO Air Adventures event. It will run from Tuesday, May 3 at 10.00 AM local time to Sunday, May 8 at 8.00 PM local time.

Here are a couple of ways trainers can grab Flying Pikachu during the event. The most basic is finding it in the wild. Flying Pikachu will be available in the wild along with these other spawns:

Jigglypuff

Meowth

Psyduck

Magikarp

Doduo

Wingull

Swablu

Drifloon

Charizard (rare)

Mantine (rare)

Another way trainers can get their hands on Flying Pikachu is through Field Research. Completing Field Research tasks will get trainers into more encounters with Flying Pikachu, Doduo, Swablu and Emolga.

The Mega Latis will also be in this event (Image via Niantic)

Perhaps the biggest news from the Air Adventures event, though, is the return of the first legendary Mega evolutions. Both Mega Latios and Mega Latias will finally be available.

These Mega evolutions were created in Generation VI for Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. They each have signature moves that will be accessible in the mobile game as well. Latias will get Mist Ball, while Latios will get Luster Purge.

Mega Latios and Mega Latias can be battled in Mega Tier Raids during the event. The three-star Raid bosses at the time will be Charizard, Lapras and Togekiss.

As of now, nobody knows what the Five Star Raid boss for the Air Adventures event will be. However, there is a strong indication that this will be Tapu Fini. The Season of Alola is still ongoing and the other three Guardians of Alola (Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele and Tapu Bulu) are already in the game.

