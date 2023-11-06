5 most unique Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO fans are always on the hunt to find the most elusive and unique Shiny Pokemon. From Fire to Psychic and Fairy-type, the excitement to get them makes hunting an enjoyable journey. While some enthusiasts pursue the hunt for battle power, others go for the appearance. The franchise draws inspiration from multiple sources, and they have taken ideas from mythical to demonic creatures to create Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon.

Fairy-type Pokemon are appealing and attractive creatures, and their Shiny forms are truly exquisite. There are so many beautiful critters with distinct body features and perfect coloring. Of all, this article lists the five most creative Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Shiny Gardevoir and four other unique Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Sylveon

Shiny Sylveon (Image via Niantic/Serebii

Shiny Sylveon is truly the cutest among the list of unique Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The reason behind its beauty is its coloring and overloaded appeal.

Though it is unsure what might have driven the designers to create it, there are a few speculations regarding the inspiration. Some believe that this Shiny Pokemon looks like a dog, a cat, or even a fox, while others say Chinese mythology inspired it.

Additionally, the myth tells us that Chang E, a moon goddess, has a rabbit as her companion. So, based on this information, the franchise might have borrowed ideas for Shiny Sylveon’s design.

Talking about its coloring and body structure, this Fairy-type Pokemon has cream-colored fur with light blue feet, tail, and ears. If you juxtapose both forms of Sylveon, you can find they have the same coloring with swapped shades.

2) Shiny Galarian Rapidash

Shiny Galarian Rapidash (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

For a Pokemon to be distinct and appealing in Pokemon GO, it is not necessary to have multiple color palettes or extra body features to make it unique. The same thing is said when you look at Shiny Galarian Rapidash’s design.

A predominately white body shade, a light blue color on its long hair and tail, and cloud-like hair on its legs give this monster the recognition it deserves. This Psychic and Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon has both beauty and beastly qualities.

Shiny Galarian Rapidash resembles a unicorn, a mythical creature believed to have lived on Earth many years ago.

3) Shiny Gardevoir

Shiny Gardevoir (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The reason behind Shiny Gardevoir's massive fan base in Pokemon GO can’t be explained in a single word. From being the most beautiful to gracefully attractive, it has successfully captivated millions of hearts through its design and power.

Every version of this creature is elegant in some manner. Not to forget, its Mega form is the best among all variants. The community believes that the designers might have found inspiration for its design from multiple sources.

While some think this Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon resembles a traditional Japanese doll, Anesama Ningyou, others compare it to a princess. The popular opinion among all is that the design is based on a guardian angel. Shiny Gardevoir has a protective nature over trainers, the same as what a guardian angel would do.

4) Shiny Tapu Koko

Shiny Tapu Koko (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Tapu Koko and its other forms have a unique design and body construction in Pokemon GO. While Tapu Koko resembles a god of war, a rooster, others are based on various concepts and animals. The designers might have got the idea to give life to this Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon from the Hawaiian God Ku. This deity is a god of war who has the shape of a bird, i.e., a chicken.

Some also believe this Fairy-type Shiny Pokemon is inspired by a mythical creature known as Thunderbird, originating from the North American indigenous cultures.

Shiny Tapu Koko is unique because of its design and coloring in Pokemon GO. This legendary Pokemon has an orange plume like a rooster with bristles along the back. It has a comparatively small body to that of the shield, which is connected to its hand. When Shiny Tapu Koko brings its hands close together, it forms a shield, and this body movement makes the shield appear as a chicken's head.

5) Shiny Mawile

Shiny Mawile (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Mawile is undoubtedly a unique Fairy-type critter boasting a one-of-a-kind design in Pokemon GO. Multiple fighters share similar physiques with other monsters within the game.

For example, Minun and Togedemaru's designs are likely inspired by Pikachu. But in Shiny Mawile’s case, it has a humanoid body and a pair of black jaws on the back of its head, making it one of the evil-looking critters.

Going by the community’s opinion, Shiny Mawile’s physique is believed to be based on the Japanese legend of Futakuchi-onna. The story tells us that Futakuchi-onna is a monstrous woman with a mouth on the back of her head. Her demonic head uses hair to grab food to feed herself. Unique and gross!