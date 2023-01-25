Can Tapu Koko be shiny in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

One thing that ties all fans of Pokemon GO is their love for finding and catching Shiny Pocket Monsters. These versions are highly sought after and sport a different coloration than their regular forms. For the first time in the game, Tapu Koko will be available in its shiny form starting at 10 am local time on January 25 until 10 am local time on February 1.

Shiny Pokemon are rare, but Shiny Legendary Pokemon are even more difficult to obtain. In Niantic's mobile game, Legendaries only appear in Raid battles during particular events and cannot be caught in the wild.

It's important to note that not all Legendary Pokemon that appear in Raids have shiny versions. To maximize your chances, it's a good idea to do some research before preparing for a Raid. Tapu Koko is coming to Niantic's mobile game as part of the Crackling Voltage event in January 2023. Here's how players can prepare to catch it.

Shiny Tapu Koko makes its debut in Pokemon GO with the Crackling Energy event

Tapu Koko is an Electric/Fairy-type Legendary Pokemon from Generation VII. It is the Guardian Deity of the Melemele Island in the Alola region. This Legendary Pocket Monster is perhaps the most famous of the island's deities owing to its appearance in the pilot episode of the Generation VII anime.

Shiny Tapu Koko can be battled against and captured from 5-star Raids in the mobile game. This week, Tapu Koko will appear at certain PokeStops, and players will have to beat it in a battle before they get a chance to capture it.

5-star Raids only occur a limited number of times in a given area, but there is a special event called the Raid Hour where all nearby Gyms will feature a 5-star Raid with Tapu Koko as the Raid Boss. This event will take place on January 25 from 6-7 pm local time. This is likely the best opportunity to find and capture a Shiny Tapu Koko.

How to catch a Shiny Tapu Koko

The odds of catching a shiny Legendary Pokemon from 5-star Raids is approximately one in 20. To maximize your chances, it's important to be prepared for each Raid so you don't waste any Raid Passes. You should also have at least three to five people participating in each Raid.

Tapu Koko will have a CP of 45438 when you encounter it in the battles. It will know Volt Switch or Quick Attack as its Fast Moves and Thunder, Thunderbolt, Brave Bird, or Dazzling Gleam as its Charged Moves.

Since Tapu Koko is an Electric/Fairy type, it is weak to Ground and Poison-type Pokemon. Using the following Mega evolutions or Shadow forms of Pocket Monsters with these Fast and Charged Moves will give you the best chance at beating Tapu Koko:

Mega Gengar: Lick + Sludge Bomb

Lick + Sludge Bomb Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap + High Horsepower

Mud-Slap + High Horsepower Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab +Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab +Sludge Bomb Mega Swampert: Mud Shot + Earthquake

Mud Shot + Earthquake Groudon: Mud Shot + Earthquake

After defeating it, you can catch Tapu Koko at 1730-1810 CP under regular weather conditions and at a weather boosted 2162-2263 CP if it's raining or cloudy.

If you keep these things in mind and consistently go into Tapu Koko Raid battles over the week, you will likely end up with a Shiny Tapu Koko by the end of the event.

