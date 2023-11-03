5 most unique Fire-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO 

In Pokemon GO, it is challenging to evaluate the best Fire-type Shiny Pokemon because they are unique in their own way. However, looking at how they appear in the game, we can get some ideas to organize the designs. The franchise takes inspiration to create creatures from various sources. From fire-breathing dragons to giant flying birds, there are so many that can fall under this unique Fire-type shiny list.

Although the game is loaded with these elemental-type monsters, only a few have extraordinary designs. Usually, shinies are preferred over the regular variants as they are super rare. However, some shinies aren’t that great, as they spoil the aesthetic pleasure. That said, here is a list of all creative Fire-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Listing Shiny Ho-oh and 4 other unique Fire-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Moltres

Shiny Moltres (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Moltres has one of the eye-catching Pokemon GO designs from the Fire-type Shiny Pokemon category. It is visually appealing, and those looking at it for the first time may fall in love with it. The more you observe its beauty, the more you want it in your line-up. Many fans believe that the company drew inspiration to create the birdie from a Phoenix, a mythical bird that never dies and has a body that is covered in fire.

While some enthusiasts consider Shiny Moltres to be inspired by the Salvic firebird, others think the overall body structure is similar to the Bennu. No matter the case, this Fire-type Shiny Pokemon definitely attracts millions of players worldwide.

2) Shiny Charizard

Shiny Charizard (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The original variant of Charizard will always be a fan-favorite Fire-type Pokemon. From anime to Pokemon GO, everyone adores this monster because of its design and battle capabilities. The regular form has orange body coloring, blue inner wings, and a tail that is constantly on fire. On the contrary, Shiny Charizard has a totally unique design, the opposite of what the original version offers.

Shiny Charizard looks more dangerous with the altered color palette. This shade is far better than that of the non-shiny one, and it is believed that developers found the idea to create it after the European dragons.

3) Shiny Ho-Oh

Shiny Ho-Oh (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The shiny variant of Ho-Oh is the most beautiful Flying and Fire-type Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It is so attractive that hunters and collectors always compete in the battle to capture it. The reason behind its popularity is its unique design, coloring, appeal, and battle power. However, there are many other explanations as to why fans prefer this Sacred Fire move-holder Pokemon.

Similar to Shiny Moltres, the community believes Shiny Ho-Oh resembles a Phoenix. In addition to this, some also think the company drew inspiration from a Peacock. This combination of mythical and majestic creatures makes this variant an authentic piece of art.

4) Shiny Magmortar

Shiny Magmortar (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

From the aesthetic standpoint, Pokemon GO's Shiny Magmortar has everything a Fire-type can ask for. Although the standard variant has a more natural look, the shiny form takes the concept of Fire to a whole new level. In addition, the body coloring changes from red-and-yellow to dark pink and light pink, giving its grin face a devilish look.

Shiny Magmortar’s design is based on various animals and a mythological human. The common belief is that this Fire-type creature is a combination of a booby or duck with a mythical salamander of fire. Some also think that it shares many similarities with the Karuna, a humanoid figure with a bird-like head that plays with blaze.

5) Shiny Chandelure

Shiny Chandelure (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Chandelure is undoubtedly a unique creature, boasting a one-of-a-kind design in Pokemon GO. The designers borrowed ideas from the Chandelier, a decorative ornamental light fixture, to create this Fire-type monster. This distinctive characteristic not only lures hunters and collectors, but also attracts those fond of fire.

The shiny variant of Chandelure is more realistic than the original one because it has a yellow flame for aesthetic purposes. The blue flame on the regular version doesn’t correctly contrast with the body. Nevertheless, both forms are great for battling and showcasing.