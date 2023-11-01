All shiny Snake Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked.

From dinosaurs to dogs and snakes, whichever animal you like you like, you can collect, train, and buddy them in Pokemon GO. Those fond of serpents may want to know what the title offers them. Obviously, many Pocket Monsters are inspired by ophidians that live or have lived in different parts of the earth. Some of these are also available in shiny and shadow variants as well.

This list is concerned with the shiny variants of Snake Pokemon. While they share the same statistics as their regular versions, their appearance and coloring invariably stand out. Here is a ranked list of all shiny Snake Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Shiny Rayquaza and seven other shiny Snake Pokemon in Pokemon GO

8) Shiny Dunsparce

Shiny Dunsparce (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Dunsparce belongs to the Land Snake species, and of all the shiny Snake Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game, its shiny variant has a unique appearance. This is owing to the fact that it may not look like a snake at first glance despite being modeled after one. Its design is inspired by Tsuchinoko, a mythical snake from Japanese folklore. Many people believe it to be a real snake.

While the coloration of Shiny Dunsparce makes it stand out compared to its regular variant, in this list, it ranks last because it is outclassed by the best of the shiny Snake Pokemon. In fact, first-timers who see this monster may point out that it shares similarities with a larva with a yellow body, pink underside, and bug-like face.

7) Shiny Onix and Shiny Steelix

Shiny Onix and Shiny Steelix (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Onix had been a recurring critter in the anime, as Brock often used it to compete in battles or fend off enemies. In Pokemon GO, Onix and its evolution, Steelix, share a similar design. Except for the head and other minor differences, their regular forms share almost the same coloring and aesthetics. The source of inspiration behind Onix is still being determined, and some speculate that the company drew motivation from multiple sources.

Shiny Onix has a chain of green boulders connected to its head and tail. The size of the boulders of this Snake Pokemon's upper half is comparatively larger than the bottom half. With a single-colored torso, a rounded snout, a spine on its head, and black eyes, the creature fails to captivate serpent hunters.

Talking about the Shiny Steelix’s design, its head is more extensive than that of Shiny Onix and has a menacing look on its face. While the former sports green coloring, Steelix boasts a yellow hue with a killer look.

6) Shiny Dragonair

Shiny Dragonair (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Dragonair is arguably one of the cutest Snake Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Though there are multiple reasons to adore this creature, the main one is that it evolves into the pseudo-legendary Dragonite.

Before gaining its dragon-like appearance, it looks like a proto-dragon that resembles Imugi, the mythical gigantic serpent from Korean folklore.

Shiny Dragonair is more appealing than the regular form as it sports pink scales compared to the regular's pale blue. This color increases its beauty and charm. The wings on its head, the yellow orbs on its neck and tail, and the guiltless eyes make this Shiny Snake Pokemon a must-have in Pokemon GO.

5) Shiny Arbok

Shiny Arbok (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, Arbok and its shiny version resemble cobras. These venomous snakes are found in different parts of the world, including South Asian countries like India and Nepal. They are even worshiped in these nations and are believed to keep people safe from evil. The company may have drawn inspiration from cobras, as they are considered the god of all snakes in Hinduism.

If you look at the standard variant of Arbok, it has a completely altered color palette than cobra's in real life. However, the shiny version shares a similar shade and an eye-spotted pattern, giving it an authentic structure. It is the most easily recognizable snake in the world thanks to the unique trait of its hood.

4) Shiny Seviper

Shiny Seviper (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Pokemon GO Shiny collectors who want to capture the most angry-faced Shiny Snake Pokemon should go for Shiny Seviper. The reason behind its menacing face is because of its design inspiration. While some fans believe that the company derived Seviper's idea from cobras, others think it is a viper. The name is a clear indicator of which sect is closer to the truth.

The unique thing about this Fang Snake Pokemon is its real opponent in the anime is Zangoose. Zangoose’s design and behavior are similar to that of a living Mongoose. So, it is always on alert to fight off Seviper.

If one observes Shiny Seviper in Pokemon GO, it has a red scar mark on its body, which gives the design a natural look. With the green hexagon marking on its upper body and bumps on the lower, as well as blue fangs, this shiny Snake Pokemon's appearance is truly fierce.

3) Shiny Milotic

Shiny Milotic (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiny Milotic has an eye-pleasing aura thanks to the coming together of both beautiful and beastly qualities. Some classic designs don’t require additional analysis to be considered so. The company may have modeled it after the sea serpent and some features from the Indian Rat Snake, with a touch of mermaid aesthetics.

If we go with the Pokemon GO community's opinions, many consider this Shiny Snake Pokemon beautiful. Shiny Milotic has a cream-colored body, blue hair-like fins, a red antenna, and a spike on the head. These qualities reflect the pleasantness of its face. The lower part of its body has an entirely different design. Similar to the body feature of the Indian Rat Snake, its tail has black stripes on a yellow body.

2) Shiny Rayquaza

Shiny Rayquaza (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

There are very few fans who believe Shiny Rayquaza’s design needs further improvement. From the mainline games to Pokemon GO, it has proved itself as a powerful monster not only in battle but also design-wise.

The Mesoamerican flying serpent god Quetzalcoatl is believed to have inspired Rayquaza's creation. Many also believe that it shares traits with a Chinese dragon.

Shiny Rayquaza has an intimidating look in Pokemon GO. Those who stare at its face can know it is hard to tame. This furious appearance is due to what it resembles in the myth of the Hoenn region. All things considered, thi Shiny Snake Pokemon is a treasure for hunters.

1) Shiny Serperior

Shiny Serperior (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The majestic appearance of Shiny Serperior not only attracts collectors and hunters but also entices those who are new to Pokemon. The design is assumed to be inspired by the Oxybelis fulgidus, Ahaetulla nasuta, Titanoboa, and many other reptiles and lizards. The body size of this shiny Snake Pokemon is quite similar to a Titanoboa, while the face and shading are similar to the green vine snake and the long-nosed whip snake, which are both venomous.

In Pokemon GO, this shiny Pokemon is in a completely different league when talking about its color, creative design, elegance, unique patterns, and appeal. The more you look at it, the more you fall in love with its aesthetics. It has a royal composition where its extensions are spread around its neck to look like a uniform collar, creating an impression that it is wearing a royal dress.