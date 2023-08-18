Pokemon GO Shadow Onix raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO first introduced shadow creatures on May 22, 2023, during the Rising Heroes event. While these beasts share a lot of similarities with their normal variants, they do differ in certain aspects. Shadow Pokemon do more damage than their normal variants, thanks to a hefty Shadow Bonus. This is a big reason why trainers like to get their hands on these shadow beasts in Pokemon GO.

Shadow creatures, including Shadow Onix, can be encountered while fighting Team GO Rocket grunts, leaders, and bosses in raids. While Shadow Onix is not a good meta Pokemon, its evolved form, Shadow Steelix, is one of the best Steel-type attackers in the game. Thus, you should consider catching Shadow Onix from the three-star shadow raids during the Noxious Swamp event.

In this article, we will walk you through the best counters and weaknesses of Shadow Onix in Pokemon GO that will help you defeat this creature easily.

What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Onix in Pokemon GO?

Being a dual Rock- and Ground-type critter, Shadow Onix is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. It is exceptionally vulnerable against the following elemental typings:

Grass

Water

Fighting

Ground

Ice

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Shadow Onix in raids

Primal Groudon

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Blaziken

Mega Latios

Mega Swampert

Mega Sceptile

Mega Blastoise

Primal Kyogre

Mega Venusaur

Mega Gyarados

Mega Latias

Mega Lopunny

Simisage

Sharpedo

Celebi

Samurott

Breloom

Tangrowth

Sceptile

Empoleon

Feraligatr

Chesnaught

Crawdaunt

Zarude

Kyogre

Tsareena

Swampert

Roserade

What are the best moves to counter Shadow Onix in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Shadow Onix is vulnerable to Fighting-, Water-, Steel-, Ice-, and Ground-type critters. Using moves of these elemental typings will give you the best results against Shadow Onix.

However, always remember to check the energy-generating capability of the Fast moves that you intend on using during the shadow raids, as faster energy generation will allow you to dish out powerful Charged moves more quickly.

This is important to efficiently take down raid bosses, especially the shadow variety, as they have a unique ability to generate powerful shields.

Recommended moves to counter Shadow Onix in raids

Fast moves

Bullet Seed

Water Gun

Water Fall

Vine Whip

Razor Leaf

Mud Shot

Counter

Zen Headbutt

Water Shuriken

Bubble

Magical Leaf

Fury Cutter

Double Kick

Charged moves

Focus Blast

Hydro Pump

Solar Beam

Leaf Storm

Crabhammer

Hydro Cannon

Grass Knot

Frenzy Plant

Origin Pulse

Surf

Since Shadow Onix will be in three-star raids, you will be able to defeat it without a lot of difficulty. You can even solo defeat Shadow Onix if you have a few high-level counters to this creature. If you can get a few friends to help out with the raid, too many cooks will not spoil this broth.