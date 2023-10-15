7 Pokemon GO features players want to see in future

Niantic has never been shy about adding new features to Pokemon GO. There are so many mechanics in this title that newcomers often feel overwhelmed. Being a mobile game, one would expect it to be easy and laidback, but the reality could not have been farther from the truth.

Niantic has been constantly packing the game with a truckload of content and features. However, there are still a few shortcomings that Pokemon GO players cannot ignore. Some of these are so important for the improvement of the game's quality of life that you would be surprised they are not present already.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the top requested features from Pokemon GO players that Niantic should add to the game. The first one would be an absolute game-changer!

7 Pokemon GO features that players want Niantic to add to the game

1) Recall Pokemon from Gyms

Recalling Pokemon from Gyms would be useful (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Have you ever placed a creature in a Pokemon Gym for PokeCoins and never had anyone knock it out? Well, you would not be the only one. It would be nifty if you could call back your Pocket Monsters from the Gym after they have defended it for eight hours.

This was the most upvoted necessary feature that players want to see in Pokemon GO. It would greatly enhance everyone's experience in the game.

2) Discard eggs from the Egg Storage

Eggs in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Accidentally receiving 7 km eggs from gifts can be annoying when you are trying to do batches of 12 km ones. It would be handy if you had the option to delete those you do not want in your bag.

While most have an exciting hatch pool, we can all agree that 7 km eggs are not that enticing (except for Galarian Darumaka).

3) Reduce wait timers for raids

Raid timers can be annoying (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

It can be frustrating when you want to quickly do a raid and head for work or school, but you have to wait a good 2-3 minutes of your time waiting for the raid to start.

Pokemon GO players have requested a feature to reduce wait timers for raids for quite some time now. While Niantic did add a “Ready” feature for this purpose, it does not seem to be helping a lot of the trainers.

4) Long-distance or Overseas trades

Trading is an integral part of the game (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Currently, if you want to trade, you must be in their proximity. This greatly hampers your chances of having Lucky Pokemon in the game. If you make friends from different parts of the world, you should be able to trade with them too.

Imagine you gradually increase your friendship level to the status of Ultra Friends or even Luck Friends. You would greatly benefit by trading with these friends in Pokemon GO.

However, it is unfortunate that Niantic is yet to add this feature, especially considering it will significantly improve the player experience.

5) Quicker gift-opening animations

Sending gifts in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || Niantic)

Similar to the catch animations, players often get frustrated by how long gifts take to open. If you are opening a couple of gifts, it does not feel like too much.

However, if you are opening 20 gifts every day, it does take a significant amount of time. So, being able to skip the gift-opening animation or having one with a shorter duration would be very beneficial. Hardcore players who open hundreds of gifts every week would surely welcome this addition to Pokemon GO.

6) An “Interested in Remote Raids” indicator

Remote Raid Pass in GO (Image via Niantic)

Now, this would be an interesting feature if Niantic decides to add it to the game. Being able to show your friends that you are willing to participate in Remote Raids would be a great quality-of-life addition to have.

It would be very convenient as you would not have to go through hundreds of people trying to find who would agree to raid remotely.

7) Free Remote Raid passes

Remote Raid Passes have been nerfed (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

This will probably never be a reality, but getting one free Remote Raid Pass from spinning Gym Photo Discs would be nifty.

After Niantic increased the price of Remote Raid Passes, Pokemon GO players have been reluctant to raid remotely. If they got one free pass a month, it might become meta again.